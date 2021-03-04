Vaccinations Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Biontech will more than double their vaccine deliveries to Finland in April – “I would be confident that these volumes will come as well,” says a THL expert

Although the delivery volumes of Pfizer and Biontech seem promising, the development of the vaccination pace in Finland also depends on other manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers Pfizer and Biontech plan to significantly increase vaccine deliveries to Finland in early April.

The matter was reported by the chief physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen on Thursday in a joint progress report by the THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on the coronavirus situation.

In March, the company plans to deliver 64,000–68,000 vaccine doses per week to Finland. At the beginning of April, weekly deliveries will increase to approximately 160,000 servings per week.

The pace of vaccine deliveries has accelerated significantly since the beginning of the year, when supply difficulties for pharmaceutical companies were repeatedly in the headlines.

Do you dare manufacturers’ declaration to rely on?

“After several initial difficulties, Pfizer and Biontech have delivered exactly what they have promised for several weeks. I would be confident that these amounts will also come, ”says THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio.

According to Kontio, vaccine deliveries by Pfizer and Biontech mean that vaccination of the elderly will be accelerated.

The new vaccines delivered to Finland have generally been received by the end of the week following the used delivery week, says Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert.­

More than half of Finns over the age of 80 have already received at least the first dose of vaccine. Vaccinations have also been launched for people under the age of 70 who are at risk due to their illness. The THL estimates that vaccination of the working-age population could begin as early as June.

According to the pharmaceutical company’s estimates, by the end of March, 1.28–1.48 million doses of vaccine would have arrived in Finland. This would vaccinate more than half a million people, as all the vaccines currently in use require two doses.

Vaccines even with promising data on efficacy has been obtained.

Preliminary results from a study in the UK show that the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine inhibits severe disease by 85% and Astra Zeneca by 94%. The results have already been obtained after the first dose of vaccine.

“It seems that Finland’s strategy of giving a second dose 12 weeks after the first has been right. This will quickly get as many people as possible covered by vaccination, ”Taneli Puumalainen of THL said at a press conference on Thursday.

In Finland, Astra Zeneca has not been given to people over the age of 70 so far, because there has not been enough research data on its effectiveness in the elderly. Based on new data, the Astra Zeneca vaccine also appears to work effectively in elderly vaccinees.

“We have received a lot of feedback that 70-75 year olds feel like interveners. It is due to the fact that the elderly are vaccinated from the oldest to the youngest, but now people at risk and health care personnel under the age of 70 have already been vaccinated, ”says THL’s Kontio.

For example, Germany will soon recommend the use of Astra Zeneca for people over the age of 65, even though it previously set an upper age limit of 65 for the vaccine. France and Belgium also changed their vaccine policies this week.

Next week, the National Vaccine Expert Group (Krar) will meet to consider whether the vaccine age limit should be waived. If this were to happen, the vaccination rate for people aged 70-75 would also increase. In any case, the age group’s vaccine availability will accelerate with larger deliveries from Pfizer and Biontech.

Astra Zeneca’s delivery difficulties continue. Last week, the company announced that the delivery batch it had promised for the rest of the week in Finland would be about 13,000 smaller than previously announced.

The vaccines of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, on the other hand, make up only a very small part of the vaccines delivered to Finland. The company’s deliveries to Finland will continue to grow quite moderately in March, and there will be no weekly vaccine deliveries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is due to issue a recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson coroner vaccine next week. If the EMA ends up recommending the introduction of the vaccine, the marketing authorization process will be transferred to the EU Commission. When granted a marketing authorization, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would be the fourth coroner vaccine approved in the EU.

However, its deliveries to Europe would probably only start in April – May, Kontio says.