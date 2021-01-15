Vaccinations Pfizer’s supply difficulties are, according to THL, temporary, the deficit is due to an increase in production capacity

Pfizer’s incoming vaccine batches will soon be smaller than expected. Earlier this week, a group of national vaccination experts recommended suspending GSK-Sanofi’s coronavirus vaccine purchases due to unclear research results so far.

Pfizer and Biontech ‘s unexpected vaccine delivery difficulties are slowing down Finland’ s vaccination rate somewhat, but the deficit is not very large, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“The deficit means about 10,000 fewer doses than expected next week. If it stays here, it won’t be very much for a moment, although of course the deficit matters, ”said a THL specialist Mia Kontio on Friday.

Pfizer’s delivery difficulties were reported on Friday by the Norwegian Public Health Institute Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI). According to it, Pfizer has reduced the number of vaccine doses to be delivered in the coming weeks across Europe.

According to THL, Pfizer has been scheduled to deliver 50,000 doses a week until the end of February.

“It is still uncertain how the delivery difficulties will affect the coming weeks,” Kontio said.

Hope gives the fact that Pfizer’s supply difficulties should be transient.

“The shortfall is due to Pfizer increasing its production capacity. They are making arrangements at their factory and as a result, capacity is now lower, but the situation is temporary, ”Kontio said.

According to Kontion, there is no precise information on how long the situation will last.

“At least next week the situation will affect and next week it will be known whether it will affect further.”

Pfizer assured later Friday that the company will deliver all the promised doses of vaccine and production capacity will increase significantly in late February and early March.

Pfizer and its partner, the pharmaceutical company Biontech, are currently the largest vaccine supplier in Finland. The pharmaceutical company Moderna’s first vaccine, 5,000 doses, is also expected to be delivered to Finland this week.

Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a joint letter on Friday called on the EU Commission to increase the efficiency of Biontech’s and Pfizer’s vaccine production and speed up the delivery of vaccine batches.

In the letter, ministers from various countries expressed serious concerns about the temporary reduction in Pfizer’s vaccine batches. Ministers emphasize that if implemented, the change will mean a delay in vaccinating people.

According to THL Kontio, it is now expected that Astra Zeneca’s vaccine will be approved in the last week of January.

“It could then be available in February.”

National the vaccination expert group recommended this week to suspend purchases of coronavirus vaccine from GSK and Sanof for the time being.

Evening News said on Friday that the reason for the recommendation is that the vaccine between GSK and Sanof has proven to be deficient.

THL chief physician Hanna Nohynek According to Sanofi-GSK, the results in the immunogenicity studies, ie the Phase 1 and 2 studies of the three-step test, were not good enough in the old age groups.

“This vaccine in Finland was especially thought of for the elderly. If a vaccine is not suitable for them, you need to rethink whether you need it. ”

Next, the pharmaceutical company will reconsider the composition and dosage of the vaccine preform so that the vaccine will elicit an adequate antibody response in the elderly as well.

Like Sanofin-GSK, there have also been delays in the vaccine of Novavax, a US manufacturer of a protein adjuvanted vaccine. Nohynek is unable to assess when a Novavax vaccine could apply for a marketing authorization.

3.7 million doses of Sanofi-GSK vaccine are expected in Finland.

Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Tuija Kumpulainen According to Finland, Finland has a purchase right agreement for Sanofi-GSK’s vaccine. The agreement does not yet oblige Finland to buy the vaccine.

“To our knowledge, the research results for the vaccine are unclear and that’s it [Sanofin ja GSK:n rokote] has reverted to an earlier stage of research. I have no information about Novavax, ”Kumpulainen told HS.

European Union has contracted six different coronavirus vaccines.

Of these, the vaccine deliveries of Biontech and Pfizer and Moderna to EU countries have already started and Astra Zeneca’s application is awaiting approval from the European Medicines Agency. Vaccines for Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-GSK and Curevac are still under development.

In addition, the EU has negotiated agreements with the Franco-Austrian Valneva and the US Novavax.

Over Vaccination of 16-year-old Finns can take a whole year, THL estimated at a press conference last week on vaccinations and the vaccination schedule.

At that time, it was estimated that Finland would receive five to seven million coronavirus vaccines by the summer. It could vaccinate about 2.5–3.5 million Finns. There are about 4.5 million Finns over the age of 16.

According to Tuija Kumpulainen of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, information about Sanofi-GSK’s vaccine deficiencies does not affect Finland’s vaccination schedule. As early as mid-December, the pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK announced that their corona vaccine would probably not be completed until the end of 2021.

“Novavax is also at the bottom of the list, and it is not in the delivery schedule calculations,” Kumpulainen stated.

For now The EU Commission has authorized two coronavirus vaccines: Pfizer and Biontech and Moderna. Both vaccines are based on rna technology not previously used in vaccines.

The Commission will grant marketing authorizations to vaccine candidates on the basis of an assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

To date, an estimated 50,000 doses of Biontech and Pfizer have been distributed in Finland. However, there have been delays in reporting vaccinations.

The third vaccine candidate, Astra Zeneca, submitted an application for approval to the European Medicines Agency on Monday. The Agency’s approval is expected on January 29. The company has promised to deliver the first doses of it in two weeks.

If Astra Zeneca’s vaccine receives a marketing authorization, deliveries to Finland can realistically be expected in February, Kumpulainen told HS.

Vaccines from Astra Zeneca, Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna all require two doses of vaccine to achieve adequate efficacy.