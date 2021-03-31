Vaccinations Pfizer and Biontech Coroner Vaccine Preliminary Results Provide 100% Protection for 12-15 Year Olds

The director of the Vaccine Research Center thinks the matter is good but says children and young people are not necessarily at the top of the list of priorities.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Biontech on Wednesday said encouraging results from their studies in which their coronary vaccine was given to children. According to the companies, the coroner vaccine provides 100% protection for 12- to 15-year-olds and did not cause significant side effects to young people.

The vaccine for adolescents was tested in a third phase in the United States. The companies hope to get a marketing authorization for their vaccine for age group vaccinations before the start of next semester.

In the United States, the results were seen as very encouraging because they can help accelerate the return to normal life of millions of American families. About it told The New York Times.

The magazine also pointed out that the companies reported the matter in a press release where the details of the study had not yet been opened and the study had not been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific publication.

In the study, 2,260 young people received two vaccines or a placebo every three weeks, just like the actual version of the vaccine. The researchers found coronavirus infections only in those who had received placebo.

The company is also continuing research into a vaccine suitable for children under 12 years of age.

In Finland Director of the Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet keep the news great.

“It’s tricky to think of this as anything other than positive.”

According to him, it is the same vaccine that is given to adults as well, meaning the companies have not developed a separate vaccine for children.

“It seems likely that now the marketing authorization will be extended to children as well. It also allows vaccinations of children at risk. Vaccines have now been studied for children as well, and research on this will continue all the time towards younger age groups. ”

Swamps also expects the European Medicines Agency Ema to authorize the vaccine for people over 12 years of age.

He still does not believe that vaccinating children would be the first thing in the order of urgency in Finland, for example, because the most important thing would be to vaccinate elderly people who are at higher risk for a serious disease first.

In any case, a vaccine suitable for young people now provides an opportunity to consider vaccinating them as well.

“Children aged 12 to 16 are not at the top of the vaccination schedule, but they also have people at risk. The great thing is that we can now start reflecting on them as well. ”