Vaccinations People vaccinated for the first time with Astra Zeneca now receive their second dose – vaccine with two different products may have even better immunity

A second dose of either Pfizer and Biontech or Moderna mrna is always given as a second dose to people under 65 years of age.

4.6. 12:15

Astra Those who received their first dose of coronavirus with Zeneca are now being vaccinated in many places for their second dose.

According to the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), those over 65 years of age who have received the first dose of Astra Zeneca will also receive Astra Zeneca for the second dose.

However, if the person to be vaccinated so wishes, he or she may also be given mrna vaccines by Pfizer and Biontech or Moderna.

A second dose of either Pfizer and Biontech or Moderna mrna is always given as a second dose to people under 65 years of age.

This is because rare coagulation disorders have been reported in Finland and elsewhere in Europe in people receiving Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine, the prevalence of which is not known exactly in different age groups. The majority of these disorders have been observed in people under 60 years of age.

“THL’s recommendation is that in these situations, the person to be vaccinated should be given the mrna vaccine preparation that is currently on the shelf,” says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek.

Hanna Nohynek

The elderly, or those over the age of 70, have mostly received mrna vaccines.

Monia Those who received their first dose of Astra Zeneca have been wondering what protection vaccines provide if they are different vaccines.

According to Nohynek, there is no need to worry about this. He says two international studies have been published this week (links to studies here and here), which investigated the immune defense generated by vaccines when the first vaccine was given with Astra Zeneca and the second with Pfizer and Biontech.

“Studies have shown that both protective antibodies and cell-mediated immunity were as good if not even better than if a person received two doses of the same mrna vaccine,” Nohynek says.

All In any case, coronary vaccines given in Finland provide very good and safe protection against serious coronavirus disease, Nohynek reminds.

In pre-marketing studies, the protective efficacy of mrna vaccines has been slightly better than that of adenoviral vector vaccines.

However, only two doses of vaccine provide effective and long-lasting protection. Therefore, it is important that the recipient of the first dose also applies for the second dose.

After the second dose, the protective efficacy of both mrna and adenoviral vector vaccines is very good, up to 80-100%, depending on the severity of the disease.

With vaccines there is also a significant anti-infective effect that causes vaccinated people to secrete and infect less of the virus when exposed to coronavirus, Nohynek recalls.

“This is also good news from a supply chain and epidemic management perspective.”

Read more: Finnish research: Coronary vaccine also protects vaccinated family from infection: “Another strong argument for taking the vaccine”