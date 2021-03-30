Vaccinations Ohisalo of the Greens criticizes THL for contradictory communications regarding vaccination: “Puts politicians in a difficult situation”

The government is scheduled to discuss changing the vaccination schedule on Wednesday. “We support all the means that are most effective,” says Greens Ohisalo.

The Greens chairman Maria Ohisalo criticizes the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) for contradictory communications regarding a possible change in the vaccination schedule.

“Now I have to say that there have been very conflicting messages from THL over the past week,” Ohisalo said on Tuesday.

“This, of course, puts politicians in a difficult position.”

Ohisalo when asked, commented on a possible change in vaccination distribution and the CEO of THL To the view presented by Markku Tervahauda that additional vaccines should be given to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku already at the same time as some people at risk are still being vaccinated elsewhere in the country.

Ohisalo said he was referring by contradictory communications to the fact that the national vaccination expert group KRAR appointed by THL recently recommendedthat vaccinations should be given more emphasis in the worst areas of the epidemic.

On the other hand, THL reacted to the signing of CEO Tervahauda in the opinion with reservations about the effectiveness of changing the vaccination schedule. In addition, background views have been heard in the government’s negotiations, Ohisalo said.

Ohisalo did not itself take a clear position on the question of the order of vaccines. According to him, the party wants to make decisions based on researched information.

“We support all the means that are the most effective ways to combat this disease and, of course, with the least possible impact on our business, the economy and people’s resilience,” Ohisalo said.

“Once THL has made conflicting statements to the public as well – there is some data behind it and yet there are different outputs from THL – then I would like to see for myself where they end up with their opinions here.”

Government the emphasis on vaccines in the worst epidemic areas is due to be discussed in its negotiations on Wednesday.

The THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health have prepared a model for how targeting could be implemented, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) posted on Twitter on Monday.

Marin said on Sunday during Yle’s prime minister interviewthat the government is prepared to focus vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas after at-risk groups have been vaccinated.

“We have agreed together that after risk groups are vaccinated, we are ready to focus vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas. How to do it is still open, ”Marin said.

Also the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko has said that at-risk groups must be vaccinated “equally throughout the country”.