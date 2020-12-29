Vaccinations No personal invitations are sent for coronary vaccinations, but the authorities trust the information to reach the public

Mass vaccinations will start in February – March at the earliest. Vaccination time is likely to be booked through an electronic appointment system.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus began in Finland last Sunday. The vaccine will be given first to health care staff caring for coronary patients, as well as to 24-hour care staff and residents.

After that, it is the turn of the elderly and people with underlying diseases that predispose to serious coronavirus disease.

These include severe heart disease, poorly balanced lung disease, chronic liver or kidney failure, and diseases that weaken resistance, such as cancer in active chemotherapy.

About vaccinations there are no personal invitations to come. However, from Turku, Tampere and Oulu, HS is assured that information on vaccinations other than the first group will reach all residents.

Director of Health of the City of Oulu Jorma Mäkitalo emphasizes that no one yet has precise information on the start of mass vaccinations for the rest of the population. He estimates that they will start in February-March at the earliest.

Mäkitalo believes that the information about the start of mass vaccinations and the practical arrangements will be carried in almost everyone’s ears in different ways.

“Getting information is certainly not going to be a problem. When mass vaccinations begin, it will be both a national and local news topic. We inform about it in all our channels well in advance and let us know how Mattimeikäläinen knows where to apply for vaccination, ”says Mäkitalo.

Specialist Mervi Mendiluce received the first vaccine when the Pirkanmaa corona vaccinations started at the Tays coron vaccination point in Tampere on Monday 28 December. The vaccine was given by occupational health nurse Maarit Mukkala.­

Hill house according to the practicalities of mass vaccinations will become clear later. Work is still under way, among other things, on whether vaccinations are carried out by appointment or as a mass event that can be entered without an appointment.

“I think it will be difficult to avoid this information,” says Mäkitalo.

“Of course, we are aware that a surprisingly large part of the population does not have the equipment or know-how to check current information online. That is why we will use other means of communication, such as local and free newspapers, so that everyone has access to information. ”

Mäkitalo reminds that mass vaccinations are a major logistical challenge, which is affected by the special features of the vaccines available in Finland, their number and the future epidemic situation.

Turku Director of Health Services Katariina Kauniskangas notes that coronary vaccination draws on the experience gained from influenza vaccination. Information is provided through both websites and press releases.

“We strive to ensure that everyone living in the city of Turku receives information about vaccinations. The purpose of communication is to be as comprehensive as possible, we cannot lull ourselves to just one channel, ”says Kauniskangas.

According to Kauniskangas, mass vaccinations in Turku are likely to be carried out through an appointment system. He recalls that the epidemic is still ongoing, so an appointment system is the best way to ensure safety gaps, for example.

“Appointment was a working system for influenza vaccinations, and based on that, we will probably also go for corona vaccinations,” says Kauniskangas.

Kauniskangas states that vaccination information is also distributed to people at risk, for example in connection with the renewal of prescriptions and control visits.

Tampere Director of Services for Social and Health Services Eeva Torppa-Saarinen notes that the vaccination arrangements for those receiving the second and third phases of the coronary vaccine have not yet been finalized.

Torppa-Saarinen believes that the practical arrangements will take shape as more people in the first phase are vaccinated, both nationally and globally.

“Surely this is where we learn from each other and elsewhere in Europe,” he says.

Torppa-Saarinen also trusts that the knowledge and expertise gained from influenza vaccinations will also help in arranging corona vaccinations.

Helsinki Rescue Department firefighter Janne Lappalainen received the coroner vaccine on Monday 28 December.­

Torppa-Saarinen recalls that it is not yet known with which vaccines large-scale vaccinations will be initiated. Now, vaccinations began with a vaccine developed by Pfizer and Biontech, whose required cold chain produces a headache in practical arrangements.

“When vaccinations start for those who are not at risk, we will certainly have a much better understanding of the systems,” says Torppa-Saarinen.

Personally, he believes that the best way to arrange vaccinations for primary health care is to make an electronic appointment.

“Old good habits have been regionalization and alphabetical order, for example, but at the moment no system is ready,” says Torppa-Saarinen.

“We are confident that things will always work out one at a time. In a couple of months, it will be clear how to act. ”

According to Torppa-Saarinen, several different channels will also be used for information in Tampere, for example, the city’s website, radio and newspapers.

“You don’t have to be on some channels to get information.”