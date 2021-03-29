Vaccinations Memorandum: Expert Group Votes for 11-1 Rapid Emphasis on Vaccinations in Worst Disease Areas – Government Fails to Follow Recommendation

The National Vaccination Expert Group considered that vaccinations should start targeting the worst epidemic areas quickly. However, the government has agreed to start regional emphasis only after risk groups have been vaccinated across the country.

National At its second meeting of the week, the Vaccine Expert Group (KRAR) decided to support a regional emphasis on vaccine distribution by a vote of 11-1, according to a memorandum published on Monday. At its meeting on 17 March, the group considered that “the emphasis should be able to be implemented rapidly in the light of the current epidemic situation”.

“Decision: Following the vote, the majority of KRARs decided in favor of regional targeting of vaccines, with a one-off targeting of vaccines, followed by a regional emphasis on the epidemic situation and population,” the memorandum states.

In mid-March, the group considered that a quantitative batch of vaccine should be urgently targeted at the worst epidemic areas. This would be followed by a model in which the regional disease situation would be a permanent component of vaccine distribution.

The model was presented to the expert group by a specialist researcher from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Simopekka Vänskä and chief physician Tuija Leino. They estimate that taking into account the epidemic situation could reduce the number of hospital stays by up to a fifth.

“The regional emphasis does not replace the current age- and risk-based vaccination schedule but complements it. The emphasis must remain reasonable so that no area is left behind too much in vaccinations, ”the expert group estimates in its memorandum.

Elderly and other at-risk groups would therefore be vaccinated in the current way before others. However, regional emphasis would start even before the risk groups have been fully vaccinated. In practice, this would mean that vaccination of the elderly and other risk groups would accelerate, for example in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Southwest Finland, and slow down in areas with a better disease situation.

THL gave its own to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on Friday, March 26 opinion emphasis on vaccine distribution according to the epidemic situation. THL stated that the proposal of the vaccination expert group was feasible, but considered that, for technical reasons, the decision would affect distribution with a delay of one month.

The National Vaccination Expert Group is the CEO of THL Markku Tervahaudan set by. Of the thirteen members of the group, four represent THL.

Still, THL’s own statement is clearly more reserved than the position of the expert group. THL does not tar and Mika Salmisen emphasize the urgency of regional emphasis in the signed statement. The opinion states that the emphasis put forward by the expert group “is difficult to implement as a continuous activity, mainly for logistical reasons”.

In addition, the opinion estimates that the change “may somewhat reduce hospital stays”. Simopekka Vänskä, who made the calculation, described the reduction as a significant one.

Read more: Regional targeting of vaccinations would have significant benefits, but for some reason the THL does not say so in its statement.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has not started to implement the recommendation of the National Vaccination Expert Group, which would urgently aim for more vaccines to be targeted at the worst epidemic areas and then make regional pressure permanent. However, the government intends to emphasize vaccinations regionally at a later stage.

“We have agreed together that after risk groups are vaccinated, we are ready to focus vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas. How to do it is still open. This preparatory work is now being done at THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. It is possible that this could be done, for example, by targeting individual batches of vaccines at the worst epidemic areas, ”said Prime Minister Marin. Up on Sunday.

According to the THL statement, all people over the age of 70 have had access to the first vaccine by about mid-April and other risk groups by about mid-May. Then, according to Marin, the government could start implementing regional targeting.

The National Vaccination Expert Group recommended the rapid targeting of vaccines to the worst affected areas as early as mid-March. The group is chaired by Professor of Infectious Diseases Ville Peltola says that, in the group ‘s view, regional emphasis should begin before risk groups are fully vaccinated.

“We are already largely in a situation where most of the highest risk groups have been vaccinated. Now, I think, would be a good time to start targeting vaccine distribution to the worst epidemic areas. However, the goal is to vaccinate all people over the age of 16 by the end of June, meaning the time window is short. If regional emphasis is to be implemented in May, for example, its significance would be quite small, ”Peltola estimates.

Social and health directors in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa require a weekend regional emphasis on vaccinations as soon as possible.