Vaccinations Italy’s demands for forced vaccination of workers would not succeed in Finland, the expert estimates: “It would collide with the Constitution”

For example, in Italy, the United States and Russia, workers in certain sectors are required to take an coronary vaccine.

Italian the government on Thursday approved the world’s most stringent vaccination requirements.

From October 15, all employees in the country must present proof of coronary vaccination, a negative test result, or a recent illness. Without these, there is no point in working.

In Italy, about 68% of the population has received two doses of vaccine.

In Finland similar coercion of workers to vaccinations would not be possible. This is how the docent of labor law at the University of Helsinki evaluates Jaana Paaneto.

At present, the legislation does not allow for coronary vaccination, but in the specific cases provided for in the Communicable Diseases Act, vaccination is voluntary.

Even changing the legislation would hardly be very easy.

“In Finland, it would certainly collide with the Constitution. If coercion is taken, it is a matter of individual freedom, ”says Paanetoja.

Also in Parliament the Ombudsman has outlinedthat the use of coronary vaccine is voluntary in Finland.

Infectious Diseases Act A special case, nursing vaccinations, has been discussed this week when the Director General of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta said Ylellethat he should “ensure that only vaccinated professionals work in nursing” in Finland.

Currently, the Infectious Diseases Act by the employer must ensure that workers caring for patients susceptible to the serious consequences of communicable diseases are vaccinated against influenza and against varicella and measles if the carer has not received protection against the diseases through illness.

Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Taneli Puumalainen said at a news conference on Thursday that THL has not previously considered the inclusion of coronary vaccinations in the Communicable Diseases Act justified, but the institution’s position may be changing. STM is now waiting to see if THL makes a new statement on the matter.

Tar Grave told Yle that there is no support for forced vaccinations by caregivers, but he thinks there are similar grounds for adding coronary vaccinations to the Infection Act as for the flu.

Chairman of the Finnish Association of Primary and Nurses Super Silja Paavola said Yle opposed the addition of a coronary vaccine to vaccines required by infectious diseases.

In Finland instead of coercion, efforts have been made to encourage non-vaccinators, for example by setting up vaccination points that can be reached without an appointment. In addition, vaccination points have been taken to schools and educational institutions, for example.

In the workplace, the benefits of vaccinations can be told and recommended. Vaccinations may be encouraged, for example, by outlining that vaccination can take place during working hours.

“However, we have social partners to encourage vaccinations. I believe this is something that works without the intervention of legislation, ”says Paanetoja.

In Finland, there has been a debate about whether an employer is allowed to ask employees if they have taken vaccinations.

Data Protection Officer outlined in August that information on coronary vaccination is considered health information. The employer may process such information only if it is immediately necessary for the employment relationship.

An employee cannot be required to provide his or her vaccination information except in special cases specified by law. However, the employer may request from the occupational health service statistical information on the vaccination coverage of employees at the workplace.

“For employers, in many situations, this statistical information is probably sufficient,” says the Assistant Data Protection Supervisor. Heljä-Tuulia Pihamaa.

If the work community is small, it may be possible to identify individuals from statistics. Then, according to Pihamaa, the statistical information becomes personal information.

Around the world, vaccinations are enticed to take many benefits but also by coercion

Italian in addition, other countries have introduced different strengths of vaccines. President of the United States Joe Biden said last Thursday, that in future all federal employees and subcontractors will be required to receive a coroner vaccine.

In addition, companies with more than 100 employees are required to vaccinate their employees or test them weekly.

The claims affect a total of about one hundred million people, or about two-thirds of U.S. workers.

Also, for example, technology giants Google and Facebook announced in Julythat they require coronavirus vaccination from their U.S. employees before returning to the company’s facilities.

HS interviewed at the time Finnish business representatives who sharpened the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination.

The situations in the countries are also different. The United States has given two doses of vaccine to about 53 percent of its population. In Finland, about 65 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received two vaccines.

In Russia coronavirus vaccination has been made compulsory in many areas, as in the United States, for workers in certain sectors. In the Moscow region, for example, vaccination must be taken by teachers, trade, cultural and event workers and public transport workers, among others.

The Russians have been skeptical about vaccinations. In order to speed up vaccinations in Russia, it has been proposed, among other things, that workers be given three paid days off after each vaccination.

Vaccine coverage in Russia clearly lags behind the United States and the Nordic countries. On average, less than a third of the Russian population (31.6 percent) have received at least one dose of vaccine. By Tuesday, 27.3 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.

Swedish according to the constitution, no one should be vaccinated by force. Yet, for example, some unions believe that a company could have the right, for example, to transfer an unvaccinated worker to jobs where he would not be in close contact with other workers or customers.

Corporate policies also have an impact. For example, Google’s claim in the United States may extend to the company’s employees in Sweden, the Swedish newspaper reported. Svenska Dagbladet.

There are also different ways of enticing: In Skåne, vaccines are given at a football match, says Dagens Nyheter.

In Sweden, more than 70% of people over the age of 16 have received two vaccinations. On Thursday, a decision was also made to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds.

In Germany putting pressure on vaccinations with a view to ending the right of non-vaccinees to compensation for lost wages due to quarantine. According to the Communicable Diseases Act, compensation for loss of income due to quarantine can be obtained. The law would allow compensation to be denied if quarantine could have been avoided by vaccination.

In Germany, those who received full vaccine protection, suffered from coronary heart disease, or received a recent negative test result now have access to services and events that were closed prior to vaccinations.

Free tests have been readily available to Germans since April. Attempts are now being made to boost vaccination intent by abandoning free tests in October. More than 62% of the population in Germany has full vaccine protection.

In China interest rate vaccinations are not mandatory, but in practice it is difficult for those working in the public sector and state-owned companies to refuse them.

The state has urged the vaccination of special groups such as port and customs workers and those working in food cold chains.

In the provinces, the authorities have imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated to prevent them from entering public places. However, the National Health Commission has ordered such restrictions to be lifted.

Some local authorities have given small prizes to those who come for vaccination, such as a rice bag, a few euro voucher for a trade or a photo with a celebrity.

The National Health Commission said on Thursday that China has twice vaccinated more than a billion Chinese. China has a population of 1.4 billion. The state’s goal is to increase vaccination coverage from the current 71 percent to 80 percent by the end of the year.