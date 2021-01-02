Vaccinations Israel now vaccinates 150,000 a day, a total of almost 2,000 vaccinations have been given in Finland – “A large part of the staff has been on Christmas holidays”

The pace of Israel, the world’s fastest vaccinator, is a staggering 150,000 people a day.

In Finland the vaccine against coronavirus has been given to less than 2,000 people working in coronary care wards, intensive care units and emergency services. Vaccinations began about a week ago.

Why have no more vaccines been given, even though about 50,000 doses have already arrived in Finland?

“The main reasons are the target group and the time. A large part of the staff caring for corona patients has been on Christmas holidays and vaccines have been given to those who have been working during the internship, ”says the director of the University of Tampere Vaccine Research Center. Mika Rämet.

In addition, due to the possible fever peak caused by the vaccine, it has been desired to stagger vaccinations.

“When people come to work on Monday, we won’t get 5,000 full vaccines then,” Rämet estimates.

Mika Rämet, Director of the Vaccine Research Center­

Also registration of vaccinations in the vaccination register takes some time, which may delay the updating of the number of vaccinees’, Hanna Nohynek, Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare, said in Ilta-Sanomat.

Nohynek has estimated that about 20,000 vaccinations a week will be reached in January.

About 50,000 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Biontech are scheduled to arrive in January each week.

Finland is Ourworldindata site according to statistics in the vaccination rate ranked 19th. Researchers at Oxford University are responsible for the scientific content of the site. By New Year’s Eve, 0.03 percent of the population in Finland had been vaccinated.

Israel, on the other hand, has received the fastest vaccinations in the world. It started vaccinations with Pfizer and Biontech on December 20 and has now vaccinated 11.5 percent of its entire population. This means 150,000 vaccinations per day.

A man belonging to the Druusi ethnic group was vaccinated in Safed, northern Israel, on Christmas Eve.­

The country of nine million inhabitants has concluded vaccine supply contracts itself at a very early stage. Its healthcare system is based on the activities of four regions with accurate electronic patient records.

“We are leading the pace of vaccination because we made the preparations early,” said the Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein on Friday According to The New York Times.

“Israel has certainly made the right decisions at the right time. They have also made the acquisition alone, which can speed it up, ”Rämet estimates.

In Israel, the covid-19 disease epidemic is widespread. About 3,300 people have died from the disease and about 420,000 have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The graphics show the differences in the epidemic situation in Finland and Israel:

The goal is to vaccinate the majority of adults by March. There will also be elections in Israel in March. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made the vaccination campaign one of its main themes.

Israel has not reported the quantities of vaccines purchased or the prices it pays for them, which are estimated to be more expensive than the contracts of many other countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to receive the corona vaccine in Ramat Gan on 19 December.­

Mika Rämet it is therefore interesting to see in retrospect the conditions under which the various countries of the world have agreed with vaccine manufacturers on their procurement if the information becomes public.

He points out that it is essential that vaccinations reduce the need for medical care.

“Most likely, the vaccine will alleviate all the symptoms. Those who would otherwise die may now need hospitalization. Those who would need hospitalization without the vaccine may have a symptomatic infection. And those who would get mild symptoms now may not get anything, ”says Rämet.

He estimates that the pace of vaccine arrival considers the pace of vaccination to be easy to implement.

“It would be a whole different thing if there were suddenly two million vaccines to be vaccinated right away.”

The vaccination process is slightly slowed compared to standard influenza vaccination by monitoring vaccinees for 15 minutes after injection and strict adherence to safety intervals.

In Finland the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine now available will always save a booster dose for each vaccineer, which will be given after three weeks. A three-week injection interval was used during the study phase of the vaccine.

Despite the results of the study, Britain has decided to postpone the booster interval and give the first vaccination to as many people as possible. The British authorities say this delay is being made deliberately.

The vaccine triggers a defensive reaction in the body from day one, but Pfizer and Biontech, for example, can provide the 95% protection against the virus achieved in studies with only two doses.

Vaccines availability can still be a challenge. Pfizer and Biontech have warned that there may be a break in its deliveries at some point.

“The need for more vaccines is big,” says Mika Rämet.

Next time, the European Pharmacovigilance Agency (EMA) is considering a vaccine for Moderna next week, but it will be available in smaller quantities in Europe.

“A modern vaccine may not help us quickly. Pfizer and Biontech themselves may have been surprised that there are no other vaccines available at first, ”says Rämet.

Mika Rämet points out that Astra Zeneca’s marketing authorization for the vaccine will have a major impact on the near-term availability of vaccines. For Western vaccines, the results of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine efficacy study are also expected as early as this month.

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is important because it has been in stock for a long time. The production capacity is large and the shelf life of the vaccine does not require the same cold chain as rna vaccines.

In the UK, a vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford was approved this week and vaccination will start as early as next week.