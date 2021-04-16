Vaccinations Is it possible to travel from Finland to the rest of Europe in the summer? A coronary vaccine certificate alone may not be enough

A Finn who has received an coronary vaccine will not automatically be able to travel anywhere in the summer. In Europe, it is up to each EU country to decide what certificates it requires from newcomers.

A Finn who has received an coronary vaccine is probably already looking forward to the summer and whether the vaccine will enable him to travel abroad, for example.

EU member states on Wednesday adopted a proposal for a common three-part certificate to facilitate travel during pandemics. The certificate should either mention the coronary vaccine obtained, the negative test result or the coronavirus infection suffered.

However, a Finn who has received an coronary vaccine will not automatically be able to travel anywhere in the summer.

Chief Physician of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Paula Tiittala emphasizes that it is up to each EU Member State to decide what certificates it will require for visitors.

“For example, Finland does not currently recommend exceptions for vaccinated people arriving in the country. Finland requires a test certificate or a certificate of improved coronary heart disease. The same weighing is done in every country, ”says Tiittala.

The person planning to travel must therefore find out what the destination country and possible transit countries require, Tiittala explains.

“It’s good to keep in mind that the epidemic situation is changing rapidly, which is why countries’ guidelines may change by the summer.”

In three parts the certificate shall state that each dose of vaccine has been received. The member countries decide for themselves whether they require one or two doses of vaccine for those entering the country, Tiittala says.

“Overall, the vaccine issue is tricky. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) do not yet recommend that a person who receives a vaccine be exempted from health security measures, ie testing and quarantine, ”says Tiittala.

“I can’t say whether it can be assumed that countries would take vaccine doses into account in different ways. It is a question of what kind of protection the first and second doses, according to studies, provide against infectivity. It is already known that a single dose provides protection against a serious disease. ”

Tiittala believes that many countries are waiting for ECDC recommendations on the matter.

In terms of the first dose given, Finland is at the top of Europe, as more than one-fifth of the population has already received one dose. However, just over two per cent of Finns have received full vaccination protection in the European Economic Area average is 7.5 percent.

This is due, at least in part, to Finland’s decision at the beginning of the year to extend the dosing interval for all coronary vaccines to 12 weeks, which means that most people receive their first dose more quickly.

In Finland has been aiming for 70% vaccination coverage by the end of the summer. However, the goal is slowed down by the restriction of Astra Zeneca coronary vaccines to people over 65 and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. suspension of deliveries.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen said in a corona report on Thursday that the delay could be two weeks or, in the worst case, even one to two months.

“We don’t know how long it will take to deal with Johnson’s situation and then return to the previous plan in terms of distribution, leaving the impact quite short-lived and we could make up for this delay that is now emerging.”

According to Puumalainen, vaccinations could be accelerated by a change in Astra Zeneca’s age limit. The early delivery of 50 million doses of vaccine promised by Biontech and Pfizer could also help stay on target.

In Finland the corona certificate has been prepared since February. EUR 3.5 million has been set aside for the development of the service.

Specifically, the corona certificate would be an electronic vaccination information, barcode, QR code, or a combination of these displayed on the phone from the Self Stock. The user could print it on paper himself.

Tiittala says, however, that tourists should note that different certificates are available from Omakanta at different times.

“The vaccination certificate is expected to be available in May and the test certificate in early August at the latest.”

Mixed the vaccination and test certificate would be available to all Finns, regardless of the purpose of the trip.

With these prospects testimony is to be used only to promote tourism and is not considered a condition for the use of domestic services such as hairdressing salons, restaurants and libraries.

With regard to the events, the government is ready to investigate. So far, however, no decision has been taken on the situations or uses for which a vaccination certificate would be required or for which it could be used.