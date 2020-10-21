Vaccinations Influenza vaccines will be distributed this year by appointment

Vaccination should be taken as the combination of corona and seasonal flu can cause a very serious illness.

Seasonal flu the season is about to begin and vaccination against the flu is already underway. However, corona time brings limitations. The Department of Health and Welfare THL recommends that vaccinations be arranged by appointment or at least in such a way that safety intervals can be observed.

Mass events similar to previous years, with the elderly and other at-risk people queuing in the same premises, will not be seen this year.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek says vaccination is important, although corona measures are also likely to limit the spread of seasonal flu. A person can get coronary infection and seasonal flu at the same time.

“It’s a bad combination. It has been known since last spring that when ill at the same time, the disease is very serious, ”Nohynek tells STT.

Protection seasonal influenza is also worthwhile because at the same time it will also protect the carrying capacity of health care.

The former amount of influenza vaccine has been ordered in Finland this year, a total of 1.7 million doses. Some have not been used in previous years and have had to be discarded, but Nohynek hopes that the doses will be used as accurately as possible this year.

Both the A and one B virus strains have been switched to this year’s vaccine from last year.

“It should respond well to the viruses that circulate. But then it remains to be seen, ”how well: the influenza virus when it tends to transform as it travels the world, Nohynek says.

Industrialized countries OECD statistics It appears that Finland is roughly the middle caste in how well influenza vaccinations reach people over the age of 65 who are considered one of the risk groups. In Finland, it was taken by just under half of those aged 65 and over according to last year’s national vaccination register. The share has remained roughly the same from year to year.

The severity of the beginning of the winter seasonal flu is not yet known. In the southern hemisphere, the season was mild, in part due to strict corona measures restricting travel and other human interaction. The action is now less severe in the northern hemisphere.

“I could imagine that as society opens up and corona control measures become more localized, we will have a more active season than in the southern hemisphere,” Nohynek anticipates.

According to the influenza review on THL’s website, no seasonal influenza infections have been detected in Finland this winter season. Last spring, infection rates peaked in February – March.