Vaccinations In Oulu, vaccinations were also the first to be received by those other than those working with coronary patients in the front line – instructions on vaccination order are not unambiguous.

A nurse working in the surgery department of Oulu University Hospital says that there were several people in the hospital’s vaccination queue who do not work in the front line with coronary patients.

When coroner vaccinations began at the end of December, and the contract at Oulu University Hospital (Oys) began quickly.

One large vaccination point was established in the hospital together with occupational health care. In the last week of December and the first week of January, 1,600 people were vaccinated there.

In the order of vaccination decided by the Government, the first is the nursing staff who treat coronary patients. However, non-members of the first vaccination group in Oulu also applied.

The nurse speaks anonymously, as taking vaccines has also divided staff opinions. In addition, his conscience knocks a little.

“When I came to work on New Year’s Eve, many operating room nurses had gone to take the vaccine. I myself went to take it when we received information from the department that too many vaccines have been thawed at the vaccination point, ”he says.

Of the anesthesia nurses working in the day-care surgery ward, only those who had received intensive care training were allowed to take the vaccine according to the instructions.

“There were also specialized doctors and people from other staff groups in the vaccination queue, as well as seniors who are not in daily patient work,” the nurse wonders.

Oysin Chief Administrative Officer Terhi Nevalan according to which the vaccination process has been clarified, and now the staff has an electronic appointment system in place.

“There were a few cases related to the interpretation of the vaccine order, but no blatant abuses,” Nevala says.

Nevala points out that it will take time for the exact sequence of vaccinations to take shape.

“The vaccination schedule was published on 22 December. This debate will certainly take place in all hospital districts so that the order is interpreted as equally as possible. ”

In Oulu, the vaccinations of retired caregivers, among others, have sparked debate.

“They’ve been the kind of seniors who do gig work in ward care departments,” Nevala says.

He is pleased in Oulu that the vaccinations were started quickly and that they did not settle in the pharmacy.

“In the big picture, vaccination went well,” Nevala says.

Now Vaccination in the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District has moved to the municipal level in nursing homes, whose staff and residents are expected to be vaccinated at the current vaccination rate by the end of February.

A nurse working in an operating room hopes that the order in which staff will be vaccinated within hospitals will be further clarified.

“In a day-care surgery department, a patient in need is operated on immediately, and there is no waiting for his corona test,” he gives an example of a possible exposure situation.

Helsinki and the Chief Physician of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi In the Hus area, vaccines have also been given to people who, according to the vaccination schedule, would not have been entitled to the vaccine.

According to Mäkijärvi, there is a case in the background where the message sent from the management to the field was misunderstood. Due to human error, a few vaccinations were given according to Mäkijärvi, deviating from the vaccination order.

“These vaccinations were for doctors on duty, but they don’t treat coronary patients all the time. They are in the front line but not in the number one front line if we are talking about coronary patients, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Health and under the guidance of the National Institute for Welfare (THL), the vaccine may be given in the first phase to “critical social and health care personnel on a limited basis”.

However, the THL has not precisely defined which of all groups are critical. According to Mäkijärvi, this has provoked a debate both nationally and regionally.

“That’s the definition here now everyone has to make themselves. Our definition of this group is met by vaccinated doctors, ”says Mäkijärvi.

“Citizens may easily think that the critical staff are on-call nurses and doctors, but there are quite a few of these in Hus as well. Here, too, we have made a strict delimitation that not all on-call workers are critical staff. ”

Mäkijärvi estimates that a total of a few dozen health care workers have been vaccinated outside the vaccination order.

Also for example, similar solutions have been made in the Hospital District of Southwest Finland (VSSHP). Chief Medical Officer Mikko Pietilä says that in the hospital district, “other critical personnel” have received vaccinations according to THL guidelines.

“In that sense, it can be said that others have been vaccinated as well [kuin koronapotilaiden kanssa työskentelevää henkilöstöä]. And in this relationship, THL’s guidance lives on somewhat, ”says Pietilä.

According to Pietilä, there is a common view in the hospital district that the functional capacity of critical healthcare in the area must be safeguarded.

“That is, so that people who care for the sick and other patients do not run out,” Pietilä says.

Pietilä emphasizes that the order of vaccination has not been predicted. Vaccines have been given to, among other things, anesthesiologists who perform anesthesia and other procedures, for example.

“Overall, the vaccination has gone well. Here we follow the THL guideline. It is to some extent open to interpretation as to which all groups are considered critical, ”says Pietilä.

However, at the time of the interview, he is unable to specify exactly how THL’s instructions have been interpreted in the VSSHP area.

“The guidelines are followed in such a way that we work responsibly to ensure that we do not run out of staff.”