Vaccinations In Helsinki, coronary vaccinations for 35-39-year-olds are likely to begin in the first week of June – forties appear to have revived

The city is preparing a model where people over the age of 65 can, if they wish, apply for their second vaccine before the 12-week period expires. This is because there is currently an oversupply of Astra Zeneca vaccine.

In Helsinki vaccination against coronavirus in the first week of June will be started against the coronavirus in the first week of June, says the director of Helsinki health centers Timo Lukkarinen.

The appointment is scheduled to open in just over a week, ie at the beginning of week 22.

“Next week’s times are largely gone,” says Lukkarinen.

In Helsinki currently vaccinated over 40 years of age. Last week, it was reported that the 45-49 age group is applied for vaccinations quietly. Vaccine coverage was only 40 percent in this age group at the time, and the city said it was considering sending personal invitations to age group representatives.

Lukkarinen now says that the vaccination desire seems to have recovered, at least to some extent. By Wednesday, 58 percent of those aged 45-49 had been vaccinated, and vaccines have also been given for the rest of the week.

“Now it looks like the vaccines do work. It has been reasonably well vaccinated. ”

According to Lukkarinen, vaccinations for 40-45-year-olds have started more actively than in the previous age group.

However, the peak of vaccine coverage is still lagging behind: more than 90% of those over 70 have received their first vaccine. Vaccine coverage is targeted at at least 70%.

“On the other hand, vaccinations for people over the age of 70 have been open for months,” says Lukkarinen.

Lukkarisen according to the “large scale” there is still no reason to be particularly concerned about vaccine coverage in younger age groups. Lukkarinen says that the lower vaccination intent of 45-49-year-olds came as a surprise, as the assumption was that it would be easy to get people vaccinated in this age group.

“They are people who are easy to navigate for vaccinations and who know how to book time online. Would like them to apply for vaccination on a rather low threshold.”

Older age groups have been sent personal invitations to vaccinations by mail, and all those over the age of 70 have also been called. According to Lukkarinen, it is possible that younger age groups have also been invited to call, and therefore no time has been set aside.

“We hoped the younger age groups wouldn’t need to apply for vaccinations with cats and dogs.”

According to Lukkarinen, however, there is no idle time for vaccinations, but times are generally reserved, and vaccines go with them when they come. When all groups have been vaccinated, according to Lukkarinen, it may be considered that personal invitations will be sent to those who have not been vaccinated.

Vaccinations continue as usual in five-year cohorts, ie groups of five years of age at a time.

According to Lukkarinen, the system will not be affected by the attenuation of vaccination. Even if less time is allocated to younger age groups, the age groups will also be larger than before. For example, there are 47,000 people aged 40–45 in Helsinki and there are already more than 60,000 people aged 35–39.

In any case, there are more vaccinees than in the previous age group, so it is not advisable to open an appointment for several five-year-old groups at a time.

“In the past, we’ve been wondering if age cohorts should be reduced.”

There is no idle in Helsinki’s vaccinations, but according to Lukkarinen, there is an oversupply of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine nationally. It is waiting for people over 65 who have another vaccine yet to receive it.

As the vaccine is already in stock, it is being prepared that people over the age of 65 could apply for a second Astra Zeneca vaccine before the 12-week period expires.

In this case, the time must be booked by phone, as the appointment system does not bend to allow time to be reserved before 12 weeks from the first vaccination period.

“We will let you know when this shorter vaccination interval can be asked about an appointment. Not worth calling yet. I also emphasize that this will only apply to the Astra Zeneca vaccine, not Pfizer or Moderna in any case, ”says Lukkarinen.