Vaccinations In Finland, inquiries have been received in major cities about the safety of Astra Zeneca, some vaccination times have been canceled

Vaccination periods canceled in Espoo have been completed quickly.

16.3. 16:12

Finland in large cities, there have been some cancellations and inquiries about vaccination times related to the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Several European countries have suspended the administration of Astra Zeneca due to the risk of blood clots. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), there has been no increase in the risk of side effects from Astra Zeneca in Finland so far.

Dozens of calls have been received in Oulu since Monday, in which the vaccination period has either been canceled or the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccine has been asked.

“The news about Astra Zeneca has, of course, caused uncertainty in people,” says Oulu’s infectious disease doctor. Jarkko Huusko To STT.

According to Huusko, the risks of coronary vaccinations and issues related to allergies, for example, have become calls in the past, but now the calls have been especially related to Astra Zeneca and its safety.

In Espoo the news has brought in some inquiries and a few dozen have canceled their vaccinations.

“However, the freed-up times were quickly traded, so on a large scale, the news doesn’t seem to have worked so far,” estimates the city’s infectious disease doctor. Topi Turunen by text message.

Chief physician responsible for infectious diseases in Turku Jutta Peltoniemi tells STT that there have been only isolated cancellations of the vaccination period in the city.

“Cancellations mostly take place in electronic appointment services, so it doesn’t show there what the reason for the cancellation has been. There have been very few cancellations and they are isolated. There is no bigger reversal wave, ”says Peltoniemi.

Also In Tampere, cancellations have been isolated.

“I know there have been contacts and inquiries to change vaccination times. More broadly, I don’t know how many of them have come, but there is individual information about cancellations, ”Tampere City Nursing Manager Birgit Aikio tells BTI.

In Kuopio, vaccinations have continued as before, despite Astra Zeneca news. Director of Health Pertti Lipponen reports that so far there have been only isolated cancellations of vaccination times.