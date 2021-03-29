Vaccinations Hundreds of vaccinees have been infected with corona in Finland, according to the chief doctor there is no cause for concern: “No vaccine provides immediate protection”

“Getting sick is by no means weird because no vaccine gives immediate protection,” says the chief infectious disease doctor.

Coronary vaccination does not provide immediate protection against the disease. This is now starting to show when doctors report cases where people who have already been vaccinated have contracted a disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), there are now 423 laboratory-confirmed cases in Finland in which a person who has already been vaccinated has become infected. The information was obtained by combining data from the Infectious Diseases Register and the Vaccine Register.

“In the majority of reported cases, the infection has been so mild that hospitalization was not required,” says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek.

Thus, a small proportion of vaccinated infections have led to hospitalization.

“Now, for the first time, we have started to get information about these. These are silent signals that need to be heeded, ”says the chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Fortunately, the cases that led to the hospital are still isolated. Most have occurred after one dose of vaccine but some have occurred after another vaccine.

Thing it is not surprising in itself, as it has been known that the response to vaccination does not occur in an instant but can take up to a few weeks after vaccination. Thus, vaccination does not provide immediate protection.

The figure of more than 400 cases may sound high, but according to Nohynek, it is worth comparing it with the total number of people vaccinated, which is already close to 850,000. In comparison, only 0.05 percent of those vaccinated are infected.

Similarly, it has been known from the world that vaccines bite worse into South African and Brazilian variants. Thus, it is expected that the same will be seen with a delay in Finland as well.

HS said on Monday that a partially defunct South African coronavirus variant appears to be increasing its share of infections in the Hus area.

In the area of ​​Etelä-Savo Hospital District, a case occurred two weeks ago where the coronavirus made a man sick, even though he had already received two doses of the coroner vaccine. It was the first time that the issue came to light in Finland. Again, a South African conversion was suspected.

Mäkijärvi estimates that in cases of illness in the Hus area, there may also be an underlying immune deficiency caused by, for example, cancer or some other disease.

Infectious diseases senior physician Asko Järvinen Hus is reminded of an important message: it may take up to four weeks before the first vaccine starts to provide protection. Therefore, protection and precautions are necessary even after vaccination.

“Getting sick is by no means strange, because no vaccine gives immediate protection, nor does it provide 100% protection,” says Järvinen.

There are suspicions that the disease that has undergone vaccinations in the Hus region as well is a South African variant.

“It is different in that vaccines give it less protection, which means that the vaccinated person may have become ill. But even if it comes through vaccination, it seems that the vaccine still provides protection against a serious illness. ”