Vaccinations HS calculation: concentrating vaccinations in bad epidemic areas according to THL formula brings more vaccines to four hospital districts

On Thursday, the vaccination expert group presented an emphasis on vaccinations based on the regional epidemic situation. Faster vaccination in worse disease areas could reduce the need for hospitalization nationwide by a fifth.

Vaccinations focusing on bad epidemic areas would be more effective in combating coronavirus disease than the current distribution of vaccines evenly across the country according to population. According to a calculation by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), hospitalizations could be reduced by as much as one-fifth across the country.