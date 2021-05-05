Vaccinations Here is Helsinki’s latest estimate of the schedule: Thirties will receive a vaccination shift in the week beginning June 14, the youngest age group at the end of July

Estimates are based on the availability of vaccines and the size of age groups.

Basic greetings coronavirus vaccinations have progressed to the middle-aged in the metropolitan area. Helsinki and Espoo are currently vaccinating people over the age of 50, while a reservation for people aged 40–44 was opened in Vantaa on Wednesday.

As the availability of vaccines has remained at a good level, the vaccination schedule for all age groups has been tentatively planned well into the summer.

The Helsinki schedule is based mainly on Pfizer’s and Biontech’s vaccine deliveries, which have gone quite as promised so far, says Helsinki’s Director of Health and Substance Services. Leena Turpeinen.

According to him, no major changes to the schedule should be known anymore, unless, unexpectedly, new guidelines come from the authorities, for example regarding the use of vaccines or the vaccination schedule.

“If there are no new national policies, then probably these will go.”

Bridge at present, different age and risk groups are vaccinated on top of each other, and those who have previously been vaccinated are still allowed to make appointments. So is there a danger that appointments will be congested or that you will have to hurry when it is your turn?

“It seems certain that times are actively booked each time a new group is opened. But then it slows down again, and for example, times are very well available at the moment, ”says Turpeinen.

In addition, the vaccination schedule takes into account not only the number of vaccines but also the number of people to be vaccinated. The schedule is therefore calculated according to the availability of vaccines and the size of the age group.

Also in terms of appointments, efforts have been made in Espoo to ensure that when times are opened for a new age group, more free time would be available for the following week, says the Espoo Director of Basic Social Security. Sanna Svahn.

“The interest is understandably great,” he adds.

The preliminary vaccination schedule in Espoo is otherwise similar to that in Helsinki, but vaccination of 30-34-year-olds is scheduled to begin a week later, in the last week of June.

In Vantaa, on the other hand, the pace is a bit faster, and according to the current estimate, in the second half of May it will be possible to vaccinate 35-39-year-olds and in the early part of June at the latest, the younger age group says Piia Niemi-Mustonen by email.

In Helsinki coronary vaccinations are given at four different points: in Jätkäsaari, Malmi, Messukeskus and Myllypuro. According to Leena Turpeinen, much less time has been set aside for Jätkäsaari than for other points.

“For some reason, there has been room for relaxation. There should also be no problem with the location, when you can get there quite conveniently in public. Hopefully people would use all the points and actively book vaccination times, ”he notes.

Correction 5.5. at 16.24: The title of the story had previously erroneously claimed that in Helsinki the thirties would get a vaccination shift on June 14th. In fact, the thirties will receive a vaccination shift in the week beginning June 14th.