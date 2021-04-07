Vaccinations Helsinki will start vaccinating at-risk people aged 18–44, an appointment will open on Thursday

People at risk can book vaccination times online from Thursday and by phone from Friday.

Helsinki start vaccinating at-risk urban residents aged 18-44. The risk group includes those people with diseases that predispose to severe coronavirus disease. These include asthma requiring continuous medication, type 1 diabetes or adrenal insufficiency, and moderate to severe sleep apnea.

People at risk can book a vaccination time at koronarokotusaika.fi from Thursday at 4 p.m. You can book an appointment by phone from 09 310 46 300 from 8 am on Friday.

For those in risk group two who are 45 years of age and older this year, a vaccination appointment has opened online on Tuesday and on the phone on Wednesday.

The right to vaccinate checked at vaccination points from the Kanta service or the City of Helsinki’s patient information system. If the person to be vaccinated is not a customer of the city’s social and health services due to their illness or there is no access to the information of the Kanta service, proof of belonging to the risk group is requested in other ways, such as a copy of the medical report.

Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points. With the increase in the number of vaccines available, the opening hours of vaccination points have been extended. Vaccination points will continue to serve on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8 p.m. Points are also open on Saturdays.

Helsinki the social and health service will send a text message on Thursday to people aged 18-44 who belong to risk group two. A text message is sent to those who are social and health clients because of their health.

The text message states that the person may belong to the group of those who are now being vaccinated. She is advised to check if she belongs to the vaccine group and to check the booking instructions at koronarokotus.hel.fi. The sender information of the text message reads HKI SOTE.

If a person receives a text message but does not consider themselves to be at risk, he or she does not have to do anything and can wait until the vaccination shift according to his or her age group later this year.