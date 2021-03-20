Vaccinations Helsinki Mayor Vapaavuori Yle welcomes change in vaccination order, should not go to district level

Vapaavuori also commented on his possible presidential candidacy in Yle’s Ykkösaamu. “It feels like a very distant idea.”

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) welcomes the change in the order of vaccination so that vaccines are first given where there are many infections.

“Once we get mass vaccination, there are good reasons to think that in areas where there are more infections, vaccination would be a bit front-loaded,” Vapaavuori said in Yle’s Ykkösaamu on Saturday.

He stressed that risk groups should be vaccinated first and the vaccination schedule should be decided by the government, not the city.

The Free Mountain does not believe that vaccinations would be targeted at particularly vulnerable areas within the city.

“Going to neighborhood-specific prioritization, I don’t think so. Then the question is that it will apply to the whole city or the metropolitan area, if the government so decides, ”he said.

Read more: HS calculation: concentrating vaccinations in bad epidemic areas according to THL formula brings more vaccines to four hospital districts

According to Vapaavuori, one of the factors in favor of vaccinating the residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area would be that the residents of the area travel when the summer comes on holiday, and many municipalities largely live on this tourism.

“Then it is in everyone’s interest that these summer guests have at least been vaccinated,” Vapaavuori said.

National recommended by the Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) recently on Fridaythat the distribution of coronavirus vaccines take into account not only the population but also the epidemic situation in the different regions. KRAR operates under THL.

Managing Director of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Juha Tuominen is in turn presented earlierthat residential areas favored by foreigners should be given priority in the coroner vaccination order.

Recently, there have been about 2-3 times more coronary infections in residential areas favored by foreigners compared to the average incidence of the disease in the cities of the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Free mountain said at Ykkösaamu that this is a phenomenon that was encountered a year ago. In this respect, co-operation has taken place with Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, where similar developments have been observed.

Vapaavuori believes that the background is, among other things, the fact that the areas in question are more crowded, the family size is larger and public transport is used relatively more.

According to him, there may also be cultural factors, such as the fact that certain groups of immigrants, for example, do not have the same strong trust in the authorities as the native population.

According to him, there are risks involved in highlighting different population groups in the debate.

“There is always a risk if one population group is highlighted before another population group.”

According to Vapaavuori, it is important to understand that immigrants are not the only group with a relatively high number of infections. This is also the case, for example, among young adults representing the indigenous population.

Free mountain is resigning as mayor in connection with the June municipal elections.

In Ykkösaamu, he also commented, for example, on his possible presidential candidacy after the president Sauli Niinistö the season ends in 2024.

“It feels like a very distant idea, I find it unlikely, but you never know about this world,” Vapaavuori said.

Vapaavuori was also asked if he could be available to chair his party’s coalition if the seat opens.

“I think that the Prime Minister’s task may be most affected by the country’s affairs and hence on world affairs. I was aiming for that position in 2014 when I was nominated as chairman of the Coalition and that’s when the gangs decided otherwise and were content with that. The issue of party presidency may have been addressed on my part, ”he said.