Vaccinations Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have not given coroner vaccinations on weekends, but the situation is likely to change in the coming week

From the beginning of the week, weekly vaccine deliveries to Finland should increase.

For the corona test is widely available around Helsinki at Easter, but there has been a short break for corona vaccinations for the Saints.

In Helsinki, vaccinations were given on Good Friday at the vaccination points of Myllypuro and Messukeskus. Next time, vaccinations will continue on Tuesday, when all four vaccination points in the city will reopen.

Why, Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen?

“We have nothing to inject. When there have been no more vaccines, it has been possible to inject all the vaccines supplied to us during office hours. ”

For the same reason, the vaccination points in Helsinki have not been open on weekends either.

From the beginning From a week onwards, weekly vaccine deliveries to Finland should increase. If the promised delivery volumes hold, it also means a change in Helsinki’s vaccination operations.

In the beginning week, the opening of vaccination points will be extended so that on Tuesdays and Thursdays all four vaccination points will be open until eight in the evening. On other weekdays, vaccination points are open from 8.15 am to 4 pm.

From Saturday 10 April, all vaccination points will also be open on Saturdays from 9.15 am to 5 pm.

According to Turpeinen, it is planned to open a fifth vaccination point in Helsinki. So far, no extension of vaccination times to Sunday has been considered.

“The number of vaccines that have been promised to us will be able to be injected during these opening hours. We don’t have any stash where these vaccines would be kept waiting. ”

Neither No corona vaccines are given in Espoo on Easter or, for the time being, on weekends.

Chief Medical Officer Anu Mustakari cites the fact that current vaccine volumes can be well vaccinated at current vaccination times. Vaccinations are given in Espoo on weekdays until 4 pm.

However, the plan is that as vaccine volumes increase during the spring, Espoo will also start vaccinating after 4 pm and on weekends.

“If the vaccination times now extended into the late evening, the vaccination facilities would be partially empty.”

In addition, it must be borne in mind that if vaccination periods were to continue even late into the evening and on weekends, there would be costs. Vaccination sites also need staff for, for example, lobby guidance and guarding.

Mustakari estimates that already in April such large amounts of vaccines will be available that vaccination periods can be extended to weekday evenings and weekends.

“First we introduce weekday evenings and then Saturdays,” he says.

In Vantaa vaccinations have also not been given on Easter holidays and Easter Saturday, as they have not been sufficiently available to vaccinate the elderly and at-risk groups.

“Not vaccinated on Easter holidays. We have planned the vaccination schedule from the perspective of vaccine availability, ”says the Health Services Manager Piia Niemi-Mustonen.

According to Niemi-Mustonen, however, the city will receive a larger batch of Biontech Pfizer vaccines starting this week, so the vaccination schedule will then be extended to evenings and weekends.

“All this time is [rokotettu] depending on how many vaccines are available. When more vaccines become available in the coming weeks, we will introduce both evenings and weekends, ”says Niemi-Mustonen.

Niemi-Mustonen says that two new vaccination sites will also open in Vantaa in April: the multifunctional center in Lumo and Korso in the beginning of the week and the Energy Arena the following week. The city has hired more staff for vaccinations.

“We vaccinate as soon as vaccines are in use,” says Niemi-Mustonen.

Bridge during the week for consultation a proposal to change the vaccination regulation was launched. According to it, in the future, vaccination should also be given by a dentist or a student in the health care profession.

At present, vaccination should only be given by a doctor or a nurse, nurse or midwife who has received training in vaccination.

Leena Turpeinen thinks the idea is good.

“If such an opportunity arises, we will be happy to take advantage of it. But it is good that there are still experienced veterans among the vaccinators and supporting others. ”

Vaccination setting a temporary change is also proposed to allow some vaccines to be targeted within a country according to the regional disease situation if certain conditions are met.

The regional targeting of vaccines has been the subject of much debate in recent days.

According to the National Vaccination Expert Group under the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), vaccine distribution should be rapidly focused on the worst epidemic areas, including the metropolitan area. The government again outlined in its talks on Wednesdaythat the distribution of vaccines will not be weighted according to the epidemic situation until the first dose of the vaccine has been given to at-risk groups and those over 70 years of age.