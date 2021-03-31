Registration to vaccinate those who have between 70 and 74 years will start this Thursday in the city. The following age group, which has between 75 and 79, began to be vaccinated this Wednesday. And they also continued with those who are over 80 years old: according to the data page of the Buenos Aires Government they had already been immunized, until this Wednesday, 114,275, while there are another 28,090 registered.

.Registration began on Monday for those between 75 and 79. Until this Wednesday there were 98,000 registered, representing almost 99% of those who are included in that age group, according to the Buenos Aires Department of Statistics and Censuses. And as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 10,000 shifts had been awarded.

Since when can those between 70 and 75 years old register?

Starting Thursday at 6 Those over 70 years of age may register.

Among those over 80 years old, the City has already vaccinated more than 110,000. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

How can you make an appointment?

To register, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health announced that people must enter to the City’s website and complete the form with personal data. Those who have difficulty doing it through a web page can also communicate with the number 147.

Enrollment can be done by each person or referred to a family member.

Shift confirmation

Then a link is sent via email, SMS or WhatsApp, so that people can enter and choose the day, time and place of the vaccination closest to your home.

Once this step is completed, a shift confirmation is sent through the communication channels that each one declared.

What to do on the day of the shift?

On the day of the vaccination, the neighbor who is summoned must present himself with his ID at the center on the day and time indicated in the shift and await the call from the health team to receive the vaccine. After receiving the dose, you will have to spend half an hour under observation.

Vaccination of those over 80 is progressing and nearing completion. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

How does the p.friction?

Once this period has elapsed, the neighbor will be given the corresponding certificate and he / she will be able to return home.

What about the second dose

Each neighbor will be contacted again in order to assign the turn for the application of the second dose, which may be provided after a 12-week interval.

As ordered by the Federal Health Council, the second application of the COVID-19 vaccine is made from an interval of 12 weeks after the first dose. This decision was made throughout the country to vaccinate more people in less time, due to the lack of vaccines.

Vaccination in nursing homes

The City Government reported that it is developing a door-to-door operation. Until this Wednesday they managed to vaccinate the residents of 453 establishments, out of a total of 498. They hope to finish the vaccination in the next few days. For their part, nursing home workers have access to vaccination as health personnel. There residents are vaccinated regardless of their age.

How do you follow the vaccination plan?

The Buenos Aires government, according to what the national government set, already has almost complete stage 1, for him health personnel. Stages 2 and 3 are for people over 80, 70 and 60. The latter will be able to register when they advance with the previous phases and the arrival of more vaccines.

Then in the stage 4, there is the “strategic” staff. The City has already vaccinated some 16,000 teachers, who share that category with security force personnel, among other public agents. But everything seems to indicate that once the over 60s are finished progress to stage 5, which involves people between 18 and 59 considered risk group due to previous diseases.

SC