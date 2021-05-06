Vaccinations Finnish peacekeepers only offered Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine in Lebanon

The risks of Astra Zeneca have raised concerns among vaccinees and their relatives.

UN Finnish peacekeepers in Lebanon are only offered the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, which has worried some peacekeepers and their relatives participating in the operation.

Vaccination is voluntary for peacekeepers.

In Finland Astra Zeneca is not given to people under 65 years of age because of the potential risk of blood clots.

One month ago, the European Medicines Agency Mother informedthat a very rare side effect of the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca is the addition of cerebral thrombosis.

About 200 Finns currently work in the Unifil operation in Lebanon. They form part of the French so-called Commander’s Reserve Battalion.

The Finnish Jaeger Company, which according to the Defense Forces performs hundreds of patrol tasks every year, operates in operational positions.

Ground Forces Chief Physician, Medical Lieutenant Ilkka Laaksi informs HS by e – mail that no alternative vaccine is available through Operation Unifil.

Laaksi points out that Astra Zeneca is approved by Emma and authorized by the European Commission and that the benefit-risk balance of the vaccine must be assessed.

“The current epidemic situation is challenging in several operations and especially in the surrounding civilian community,” Laaksi writes.

“The situation and risk assessment differ from the declining epidemic situation in Finland.”

According to Laaks, compensation may be received for any injury or illness caused by the vaccine.

In principle, peacekeepers are vaccinated in the normal vaccination order, based on, among other things, their age.

Coronavirus epidemic is topical in the Unifil operation right now, as last month 23 Finnish peacekeepers had to be evacuated from Lebanon to Finland due to coronavirus infections and exposures in Finns.

On March 25, the infections appeared among those who returned from their home country.

Peacekeepers had to be brought to Finland because Unifil’s own special medical care capacity is very small.

There was also a reluctance to rely on hospitals in Beirut, as Lebanon’s own health care system was overloaded due to, among other things, the coronavirus epidemic.

A total of 14 of the evacuated peacekeepers were eventually diagnosed with coronavirus infection.