Vaccinations European Commission confirms marketing authorization for Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency

There were very few people over the age of 55 in the vaccine studies, but the EMA estimates that the vaccine also elicits an immune response in older groups of people.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford be authorized in the European Union for all adults over 18 years of age.

The European Commission approved the marketing authorization for the vaccine on Friday evening. The President of the European Commission also tweeted about the matter Ursula von der Leyen.

“I expect the company to deliver 400 million servings as agreed. We do everything we can to ensure vaccines for our Europeans, our neighbors and our partners around the world, ”von der Leyen tweeted.

“Astra Zenecan the evaluation of the vaccine was challenging as there were a total of four Phase III studies, ”EMA Director General Emer Cooke said.

There is very little evidence of the effectiveness of Astra Zeneca in people over 55 years of age compared with younger adults. However, the EMA outlines that the vaccine can also be used in people over 55 years of age.

“We base this recommendation on the results of research into the development of an immune response and also on data on previous vaccines in older age groups,” Vice-Chair of the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use Bruno Sepodes said at a news conference.

The health authorities of the Member States of the European Union can decide whether to recommend a vaccine for all age groups.

Astra Zenecan the evaluation of vaccine research results was started first, but the process has been challenging as studies in the UK, Brazil and South Africa have been evaluated.

The third phase study involved 24,000 subjects, half of whom received the vaccine and half received the placebo.

Of the 64 people who received Astra Zeneca, 5 of the 25,258 became infected with coronavirus and 154 of the 5,210 who received the placebo vaccine became infected with coronavirus. This means an average efficiency of 60%.

Now the vaccine that has been granted a marketing authorization by the party is the so-called DNA virus vaccine. In it, the adenovirus is used as a carrier that takes the cell into the process of making spike proteins.

This triggers the body’s immune response. The adenovirus used as a carrier itself does not cause disease in the body.

The EMA recommends 4 to 12 weeks between the first and second dose of the vaccine.

Astra Zenecan the decision to authorize the vaccine has been preceded by a tight twist between the company and the EU commission, as Astra Zeneca announced a week ago that it would not be able to deliver the agreed 80 million but 31 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March.

Since then, Astra Zeneca has promised additional doses for the EU.

CEO of Astra Zeneca Pascal Soirot said on Friday that the company has millions of doses of the vaccine ready for delivery to Europe.

Soriot also says the company is working around the clock to increase the amount to be delivered to the EU. Soriot believes the company has fixed most of the problems with making the vaccines.

In the EU suspicions have been raised that vaccines promised to the Union have been delivered elsewhere, such as to Britain. Britain approved the Astra Zeneca vaccine for emergency use as early as January.

The British-Swedish Astra Zeneca has said that EU vaccines were to be manufactured in Belgium, among other places, at the Novasep pharmaceutical company. However, there have been great difficulties in getting vaccine production up and running.

The EU has still not been satisfied with the company’s explanations for the problems in its production chain. According to the Commission, the main purpose of financing production capacity is to keep vaccines in stock when the marketing authorization is obtained.

European under the agreement, the union has funded astra zeneca’s research and production capacity with eur 336 million.

So far, two coronavirus vaccines based on messenger technology have been used in the EU. The first, manufactured by Pfizer and Biontech, was introduced after Christmas and the second, manufactured by Moderna, in the second week of January.