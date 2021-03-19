Vaccinations Downtown Saarikko opposes changing the order of vaccinations so that vaccinations begin to be emphasized in the worst epidemic areas

The National Vaccination Expert Working Group recommended changing the vaccination schedule on Thursday. According to Saarikko, changes in the vaccination schedule should only be considered once the risk groups have been vaccinated throughout the country.

Downtown Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko opposes, at least for the time being, a change in the order of vaccination to take account of the regional epidemic situation.

National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) recommended on Thursdaythat the distribution of coronavirus vaccines take into account not only the population but also the epidemic situation in the different regions. KRAR makes recommendations to THL regarding vaccinations and vaccines.

Read more: Husin Tuominen was pleased with the regional emphasis on coronary vaccinations recommended by THL’s expert group, STM starts further preparations

The archipelago announced In its Facebook update on Friday as its own position that “as agreed by the government, at-risk groups will be vaccinated equally throughout the country.”

“This is a promise that must be kept. After the risk groups, the matter must then be assessed separately. ”

Chairman of KRAR, Professor of Infectious Diseases Ville Peltola confirms to the HS that, according to the group ‘s recommendation, the vaccination of people at risk should also take into account the epidemic situation in the region in the future.

“Yes, we thought so that, depending on the epidemic situation, weighting could be introduced now that the oldest are pretty much vaccinated. In other words, a new emphasis could already be introduced, even though risk groups are still unvaccinated. Yes, those at risk are at higher risk in the worst areas of the epidemic, ”says Peltola.

Thus, at-risk groups and SOTE personnel would still remain ahead of the rest of the population in the order of vaccination, but the regional epidemic situation would also be taken into account when vaccinating these groups.

“The basic order would remain the same, but taking into account the regional epidemic situation would be an additional emphasis,” Peltola says.

KRAR justified the recommendation by regional differences in incidence and differences in the number of serious diseases requiring hospitalization.

According to Peltola, it has been seen that regional differences in the coronavirus epidemic persist and even increase over time. In high-incidence areas, an increase in the number of inpatient and intensive care patients threatens the carrying capacity of health care.

According to the KRAR model, vaccines would be distributed to hospital districts based on population, number of infections in previous weeks, and number of people hospitalized.

However, even if the number of vaccines were weighted according to the epidemic situation, vaccination would continue at the same time in different parts of the country.

“If we distributed vaccines according to the model, we would reduce the number of serious illnesses requiring hospitalization across the country in the future by an estimated one-fifth more than under the current model by the time the first dose of the vaccine is offered to the entire adult population. At the same time, vaccinations would be continued throughout the country and the delay in weighting in low-risk areas would remain reasonable, ”KRAR Secretary, Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek THL said on Thursday.

KRAR: n the overall recommendation for Thursday’s recommendation is still made by THL.

THL chief physician Taneli Puumalainen According to THL, THL will seek to give its opinion to STM over the next week on how the implementation of the proposal would work and what it would mean in terms of the vaccination schedule.

Puumalainen said on Friday that it will not be possible to change the distribution of vaccines from factories to hospital districts in the coming weeks. Hospital districts, he said, need to be consulted on any change in the vaccination schedule.

In Finland, more than 670,000 citizens have already received a corona vaccine. THL has estimated that in just three months, virtually all those over the age of 16 would have received the vaccine in Finland.