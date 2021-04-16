Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 60–64 will begin next week in Helsinki

The majority of Helsinki residents are confident about the Astra Zeneca vaccine, the city says.

This The people of Helsinki, who will reach the age of 60–64 in 1957–1961, will receive a coronavirus vaccine from next week, the City of Helsinki informs.

The vaccine appointment will open for this group on Monday, April 19th. Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points.

According to the city, the vaccines will be given without delay as soon as they are available.

In Helsinki there are two different vaccines. Currently, people 65 years of age and older are vaccinated with Astra Zeneca.

Director of Helsinki Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen says in a city press release that “the majority” of Helsinki residents are confident about the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the possible very rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine and this has understandably been a concern for vaccinators as well. The majority still seem to trust the vaccine and consider its benefits to outweigh the potential rare disadvantages, ”Turpeinen says in a press release.

The city has also set up information points at vaccination sites to address concerns.

Also Coronation vaccinations for people 65 and older continue.

According to the city, 89 per cent of people aged 80 and over have received their first vaccine in Helsinki. 89% of those aged 75-79 have received the vaccine and 85% of those aged 70-74. 64% of those aged 65-69 have received their first vaccination.

Vaccination time can be booked online at koronarokotusaika.fi or by calling the appointment number 09 310 46 300.