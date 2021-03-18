Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccinations for at-risk people aged 16–17 years have started in Helsinki

All Helsinki residents aged 16 to 17 with a disease or condition that is highly susceptible to severe coronavirus disease can now make time for coronavirus vaccination.

18.3. 11:37

Young The appointment of vaccination for 16–17-year-olds in Helsinki with a disease or condition that is highly susceptible to severe coronavirus disease has begun.

The vaccination period can be booked online at koronarokotus.hel.fi. You can also book an appointment by calling the appointment number 09 310 46300 (open on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm). The appointment number has a callback service where all calls are logged and all callers are called back.

Diseases or conditions that are highly susceptible to severe coronavirus disease include organ transplantation or stem cell transplantation, cancer in active treatment, severe immune system disorder, severe chronic kidney disease, severe chronic lung disease, drug-induced type 2 diabetes, and Down syndrome.

Due to their illness, 16- to 17-year-olds at risk are vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine, which includes a marketing authorization for those aged 16 and over.

The right to vaccinate checked at vaccination points from the Kanta service or the City of Helsinki’s patient information system. If the person to be vaccinated is not a client of the City of Helsinki’s social and health services due to their illness or does not have access to Kanta’s information, the illness or condition that is highly susceptible to serious coronavirus disease is requested to be proved by other means, such as a copy of the medical report.

Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points.