Vaccinations Coronation vaccinations started hard in Finland, and the authorities blame the poor availability of vaccines – “This is not what we planned ourselves”

The distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Finland has started slowly and fewer vaccines have been received than expected. The situation will only really improve when vaccines come from several manufacturers.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on the matter on Sunday during an interview with the Prime Minister and said he hoped the pace of vaccination would be faster.

“I hope the pace picks up and we get vaccinated at least as fast as we get the vaccines in the country,” Marin said.

The experts interviewed by HS emphasize, instead of the vaccination rate, primarily that the vaccine has not arrived in Finland as planned.

Tampere Director of the University Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet says that the turn of the year is not an “ideal time to organize any kind of campaign” in the Finnish system.

Vaccination has started with health care personnel who take Christmas holidays like other Finns. Not everyone who has worked shifts has been vaccinated.

“Vaccination has had to be staggered.”

According to Rämet, the idea has been that, for example, the entire intensive care staff cannot be vaccinated at the same time in case the vaccine causes fever for everyone.

Rämet estimates that the real bottleneck in vaccination has been in getting doses to Finland. He is confident that the implementation of vaccination at the beginning of everyday life will be successful in Finland and says that there is also enough equipment needed for cold storage.

“The critical thing is how we get vaccines in Finland. I think the situation has also surprised vaccine manufacturers. We can’t influence the speed of the conveyor belt and it may take some time to optimize the new production. ”

Coronavirus vaccines had been given by 6,000 to 7,000 by Sunday, said a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio To HS.

After the first delivery of 9,750 doses of vaccine, 40,000 more doses arrived in Finland last week.

This week and next week, 50,000 vaccine doses have been promised to Finland every week.

“The situation could be better. We waited for hundreds of thousands, when the numbers are now tens of thousands. The amount of the first delivery was symbolic. This is not what we planned, ”said THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek says.

The same has been annoyed Above undersecretary Kirsi Varhila from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. According to Varhila, however, Finland has received its proportion of the population from vaccines received in EU countries.

According to Nohynek, the slow pace of vaccination has not been due to staff shortages. In part, the launch of vaccines is slow because doses need to be kept at 70 degrees Celsius.

“Moving around isn’t that easy, it’s a fact.”

For now The distribution of vaccines has been handled through the special areas of responsibility of Finland’s five university hospitals. The distribution is to be extended to all hospital districts, with vaccination taking place at more than one location.

“Everyone should have the will to get vaccines for distribution,” Nohynek says.

Nohynek, a THL expert doctor and secretary of the National Vaccination Expert Group, cannot say what the exact number of vaccines given is now. According to the vaccination register maintained by THL, the number of vaccines given in Finland was more than 3,600 on Monday morning. According to the register, more than 1,000 vaccines have been given in the special area of ​​responsibility (erva) of Helsinki University Hospital.

“We know that a multiple number of vaccinations have been given in the Hyks erva area,” Nohynek says.

According to Nohynek, there are still data transfer problems in updating the national vaccination register. THL shares information on vaccination progress as part of its daily snapshot review, but yet the figures do not fully reflect the actual situation.

For example By the afternoon, about 1,300 doses of vaccine had been given in the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District, says the administrative chief. Terhi Nevala.

The hospital district is part of the special responsibility area of ​​Oulu University Hospital, which also includes the hospital districts of Western Ostrobothnia, Lapland, Kainuu and Central Ostrobothnia. According to THL statistics, a total of only 1,115 doses have been given in the entire area of ​​special responsibility.

“Vaccinations were started at Oulu University Hospital. During this and next week, vaccinations will be transferred to municipalities and associations of municipalities, ”Nevala reports.

In Finland, vaccinations are administered by municipalities, which co-operate with their own hospital district and area of ​​special responsibility. There are five areas of special responsibility for university hospitals in Finland. THL is responsible for procuring vaccines, directing implementation and providing expert assistance.

Nohy emphasizes that the vaccine doses produced by Pfizer and Biontech alone are not intended to succeed. The vaccine, developed by Modern, is expected to receive a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this week.

Britain began distribution of a coronary vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday. In the EU, the marketing authorization for this vaccine is probably still waiting for weeks. Johnson & Johnson, for example, is also developing a vaccine that is expected to arrive for distribution in the spring.

Read more: Rapid approval of the vaccine by Astra Zeneca and Oxford University in the UK is a “big question mark”, says a Fimea spokesman

Helsinki and The Uusimaa region will continue to focus on vaccinating SOTE personnel this week as well. Vaccinations have also begun in nursing homes.

Chief Medical Officer of Hus Markku Mäkijärvi points out that vaccines have arrived in Finland considerably less and more slowly than was the case before Christmas.

“At that time, it was said that 100,000–300,000 doses would come to Finland. There were 40,000. ”

According to THL’s statistics, a total of about 50,000 doses of vaccine have arrived in Finland in recent weeks, of which two doses are enough for 25,000 people.

Hus received 9,000 doses of vaccine on December 30, and this week there will be 13,000. According to Mäkijärvi, the number seems to remain the same in the coming weeks.

That’s not much because half of the vaccines need to be put in storage. The coronary vaccine must be given in two doses to be effective. In addition, not all of the doses that have already been received have yet been given.

“Here are the saints behind it, and the employees have been in patient work,” says Mäkijärvi.

So what is the reason for so few vaccines? Has small Finland been overshadowed by larger countries?

“Rather, the EU has been overshadowed by the United States, for example,” says Mäkijärvi.

“Poverty is probably evenly distributed in the EU, and Finland has received the amount that belongs to Finland. Without the EU, Finland would hardly have even reached these readings. ”

Set by THL Chairman of the National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) Ville Peltola emphasizes that only one manufacturer’s vaccine is available. To date, EMA has not granted a marketing authorization for the coronary vaccine other than Pfizer and Biontech.

“We are completely dependent on the EU Medicines Agency, which authorizes the use and sale of vaccines.”

Peltola emphasizes that the drug authority must conduct a thorough evaluation of each vaccine. This week, EMA is due to grant a marketing authorization for the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the United States and Canada before Christmas.

“It remains to be seen how much of Moderna’s vaccine will be available in Finland. The hope is that the vaccines of Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna will vaccinate people at the highest risk, ”says Rämet of the Vaccine Research Center.

Peltola does not believe that vacations for vaccinators or other nursing staff would have been of great importance.

“It would be important to get more vaccines. When slightly larger batches of Pfizer vaccine are available, the rate of vaccination also accelerates. Vaccines from other manufacturers are also easier to store. ”

As vaccination is extended from nursing staff and nursing homes more generally to the general population, vaccination arrangements also need to be considered differently. Responsibility for vaccination lies with the municipalities, which are guided and instructed by the THL.

“The populations are then quite large. For example, there are more than 870,000 people over the age of 70 and everyone is to be given two doses of the vaccine, ”says Peltola.

Peltola also emphasizes that the whole world is currently behind the vaccine.

“Manufacturers are trying to do their best.”

Marin stated on Sunday that vaccinations are just beginning.

“I wouldn’t yet conclude that this as a whole would have failed in some way,” Marin said.

Mika Rämet also underlines Marin’s message.

“It’s a long-distance race with different looking elements. If in the past I have called this marathon, rather it is the triathlon and decathlon, “says Rämet.