Vaccinations Coronation vaccinations of 16-to-17-year-olds in Helsinki susceptible to severe coronavirus disease begin

The vaccination appointment for 50-54-year-olds in Helsinki is expected to open early next week.

Vaccinations are progressing again in Helsinki.

It is now the turn of Helsinki residents aged 16–17 who have a disease or condition that predisposes them to serious coronavirus disease, ie they belong to risk group 2. They can book a coronation vaccination period on Thursday 29.4. from 4 pm at koronarokotusaika.fi.

You can also book an appointment by calling 09 31046300 from 8 am tomorrow to Friday. The fastest time can be booked online. The appointment number is open on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has lowered the age limit for those in risk group 2 to 16 years, up from 18 years previously.

Diseases or conditions predisposing to severe coronavirus disease include asthma requiring continuous medication, severe heart disease, including heart failure (but not limited to hypertension), neurological disease or condition impaired respiratory, immunosuppressive therapy or severe sleep apnea, psychotic illness, and morbid obesity (body mass index greater than 40).

Vaccinations given every 12 weeks as recommended by the THL. Both vaccinations are booked at the same time. The vaccine is free and voluntary.

A person who has already had coronavirus disease will be offered vaccination at least six months after the onset of symptoms or the diagnosis of infection.

The vaccination appointment for 50-54-year-olds in Helsinki is expected to open early next week.