Vaccinations Coronation vaccinations for children at risk began in Helsinki – “We are really grateful for this”

A minor may decide to be vaccinated himself or herself if the health care professional assesses that the child is capable of doing so based on his or her age and level of development.

Warehouse building Jätkäsaari is decorated with colorful balloons and a blue carpet is applied to the corridor. There are children walking along it, many of whom have an elf hat on their heads. The atmosphere is festive.

Helsinki started coronation vaccinations for at-risk children aged 5–11 on Saturday. Vaccinated children whose illness or condition may increase the risk of severe coronary heart disease or whose coronary infection may worsen the symptoms of the underlying disease.

The children who became vaccinated and their parents told HS that they were waiting for the vaccination to allow life to return to normal. There was even excitement in the air.

Nurse serves a single dose of Pfizer and Biontech Comirnaty Coronavirus Vaccine in a valuable arc dish. Onni Pulkkinen, 10, squeezes the soft toy dog ​​in her arms Flashing, mother holds her hand.

She says she reads about vaccinations in HS Children’s News, raises her sleeves briskly and closes her eyes. Then tweak a little.

“Nothing happened,” says Pulkkinen after receiving the vaccine.

He is already waiting for Christmas, when he gets to eat ham and sing karaoke. This year, it will be safer with family, grandmother and other close relatives than a year ago.

Sermin behind it is the crying of a small child. Nurse Riikka Sipari says the vaccination point is in no hurry. Children are given time in a situation that scares the part.

On this side of the screen Tuulianna Tola stroking her daughter Lumianna Tolan, 7, thigh. The vaccination is soon over, and Tola chooses a black-and-white dog from the stickers spread on the table. It is reminiscent of his own puppy.

“It’s just completely white.”

Lumianna Tola, 7 years old, applied for vaccination with her mother Tuulianna Tola. Nurse Oona Jyrkilä.

Saru Rinne stroking her 11-year-old daughter Victorian back. He says he is relieved that children are finally being vaccinated.

“We both have asthma, and in a high-risk family we live quite a knife-edge. Even the flu can cause severe shortness of breath, so you really don’t want to risk what the coronavirus could do. We are really grateful for that. ”

Victoria, 11, received the vaccine from nurse Essi Ilola. With mother Saru Rinne.

Chief Physician of Western Health Centers Timo Carpén says vaccinations have gone well. By the early afternoon, more than a hundred children had been vaccinated.

If the child at risk could not be vaccinated on Saturday, the next opportunity is at the vaccination points in Jätkäsaari and Myllypuro next Tuesday. After that, children at risk receive coronary vaccinations from family centers.

The second vaccination for children who have now been vaccinated will be given without an appointment in Jätkäsaari on Saturday, January 29.

Diseases or conditions that qualify for vaccination include, for example, organ or stem cell transplantation, severe defective treatment or severe immunodeficiency, chronic lung disease, some heart disease, chronic kidney disease, overweight, Down’s syndrome, and diabetes.

Asthma that requires regular medication also belongs to the group, as do pediatric neurological patients with respiratory failure or increased susceptibility to infection.

A minor may decide to be vaccinated himself or herself if the health care professional assesses that the child is capable of doing so based on his or her age and level of development. Otherwise, the consent of all caregivers is required for the administration of the vaccine.