Vaccinations Controversy over vaccines grate EU-UK relationship – EU threatens to block exports to Britain, HS answers key questions

At the heart of the controversy is Astra Zeneca’s production in the Netherlands. The European Commission is threatening to suspend vaccine exports to Britain.

London / Brussels

Dispute vaccines grate the relationship between the European Union and the former UK member state. There is a war of words and images going on, with vital coronary vaccines at the center.

On Monday, the EU Commission, which is in competition with its vaccine strategy, threatened that it could even suspend exports of vaccines from the EU to Britain if necessary.

In Britain, Commission threats are interpreted as vaccinational nationalism. Conservative British media have also explained EU vaccine policies as anti-Britain due to Brexit.

British Deputy Minister for Health Helen Whately warned on Monday that the EU must not prevent pharmaceutical companies from fulfilling their contractual obligations.

“Vaccination nationalism [ja] by stopping supply, intimidation is detrimental to everyone, ”Whately said To the Sky channel.

Why have the EU and Britain got into disputes?

Both the EU-27 and Britain are trying to ensure the rapid distribution of vaccines to their own citizens. When there is still a shortage of vaccines, political controversy flare up.

Britain withdrew from the EU last year, but has made great strides in its vaccinations faster than the EU. However, some of the Astra Zeneca vaccines used by the UK come from the Netherlands.

The EU Commission, for its part, has problems with its agreement with Astra Zeneca. Deliveries are tangled. The Commission now wants the company to meet its obligations to the EU before making further deliveries to Britain.

Astra Zeneca is a Swedish-British listed company. It developed the coronary vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

How can the European Commission stop exports?

The Commission confirmed on Monday that the EU can, if it so wishes, suspend exports of vaccines or their ingredients.

At the beginning of February, the EU introduced a vaccine export restriction, in which the vaccine exporter requests a permit from a member state and the Commission to export vaccines. The majority of export requests have concerned small pilot batches, which are needed to ensure homogeneity of production around the world.

In March, Italy and the Commission stopped a 250,000 vaccine trip to Australia.

The export ban now being considered is a stronger tool than export restrictions. In that case, Article 122 of the EU Treaty would apply. The decision on far-reaching measures will be taken by the Council – ie the EU Member States – on a proposal from the Commission.

“The EU sees all the different tools it has. The use of Article 122 is not ruled out as an option, ”said the Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Monday.

EU leaders will discuss the pandemic and vaccinations at their summit starting Thursday.

How does the EU justify the export ban?

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen has justified the need for an export ban on the grounds that there is no need to export vaccines from the EU to countries that also have their own vaccine production.

However, the main purpose is to get Astra Zeneca to comply with the agreement with the EU.

The current export restriction only bites ready-made vaccines and not active substances, for example. At the heart of the current controversy is Astra Zeneca’s Halix subcontractor plant in the Netherlands, which is mentioned in both EU and UK vaccine agreements.

Production by the Dutch company Halix. and the office building is located in Leiden, the Netherlands.­

At present, however, the plant is not authorized to produce vaccines in the EU because it does not have the approval of the European Medicines Agency. According to preliminary data, the approval will come on Thursday.

The EU and Britain are both interested in factory vaccines. From an EU perspective, the Astra Zeneca agreement would oblige production to enter the EU.

Export restrictions have not stopped exports from the EU to Britain. According to Von der Leyen, 10 million doses of vaccine have been exported from the EU to Britain in the past two months.

The risk of an export ban is to make vaccine production more difficult. For example, the production of Pfizer and Biontech in the EU requires ingredients from Britain.

How has Britain responded to the threats?

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is trying to persuade EU leaders to block the Commission’s intentions to stop vaccine exports. Johnson spoke on Sunday with the French president, among others Emmanuel Macronin with.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspected a bottle of Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine at the Wockhardts plant in Wales at the end of November before the vaccine was put into general use.­

The Times on Monday information according to the British government would even be willing to share Dutch factory Astra Zeneca vaccines with the EU. The aim is to prevent Britain from being left without air at all. It’s about millions of servings.

On the other hand, at least for the time being, Britain is reluctant to share with the EU Astra Zeneca vaccines manufactured in two British factories. However, this is not an export ban. Instead, the agreement between Britain and Astra Zeneca requires that Britain’s needs be met first.

The EU’s interpretation, on the other hand, is that Astra Zeneca has promised to supply it with vaccines from British factories as well.

Why does the Commission now want a shelved vaccine?

About half of the EU countries have put Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine on the ice, at least temporarily. The reason has been suspicions about the link between the vaccine and blood clots. Also Finland announced last week to temporarily suspend distribution of Astra Zeneca.

In Britain, on the other hand, the Astra Zeneca vaccine, developed with researchers at the University of Oxford, is valued as a “proprietary” vaccine. Shelves in EU countries have even been interpreted in Britain as an insult to British know-how.

Astra Zeneca corona vaccines awaiting launch in Rome on March 8th.­

European Medicines Agency Ema however, announced as early as last Thursdaythat the Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine is safe and effective. The same has been stated by the British Medicines and Health Care Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

The Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine is a relatively inexpensive vaccine suitable for the masses. It does not require very cold storage conditions.

Company said on Monday a new study found that its vaccine provides 79% protection. Protection from serious disease is reportedly 100%.

What explains the differences in vaccination progress?

In Britain at least the first about half of the adult population, or about 27.6 million people, have already received the vaccine dose. Approximately 2.2 million adults have received a second dose.

Johnson’s board strategy has been to buy a lot of vaccines from different companies and start vaccinations as soon as possible. Britain has already started vaccinations in December before other western countries.

The EU has a large number of vaccine agreements with several vaccine operators for a total of almost three billion doses of vaccine. Vaccination rate has been slower. Ten percent of the population has received at least the first dose of vaccine.

However, according to the Commission, EU member states are progressing at the promised rate of vaccination, with 70% of the adult population vaccinated by the end of the summer. By the end of June, an estimated 400 million coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to EU countries.

The most recently approved vaccine was Johnson & Johnson of America. It has promised to supply 55 million vaccines during the second quarter.