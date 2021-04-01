Vaccinations Contrary to the recommendations of the expert group, the government outlined vaccine distribution, THL denies political dimension

According to the government’s policy on Wednesday, regional targeting can only take place later in the spring, as vaccinations for at-risk groups and older age groups are in progress. It has been presented by a group of experts as soon as possible.

Government outlined in its talks on Wednesdaythat the distribution of vaccines will not be weighted according to the epidemic situation until the first dose of the vaccine has been given to at-risk groups and those over 70 years of age.

Only then could the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) distribute a portion of individual vaccine batches in a targeted manner so that the amount of vaccine is proportional to both the population of the hospital district and the number of coronary events and those in special care.

As such, the Government approved the proposal of THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

It’s different than the position of the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) under the THL. According to KRAR vaccine distribution should be rapidly focused on the worst epidemic areas.

THL specialist researcher Simopekka Vänskä and chief physician Tuija Leino have estimated that if the different epidemic situations in the regions were taken into account, the number of hospital stays could be reduced by up to a fifth.

So this is not going to work for at least weeks now.

According to the government’s policy on Wednesday, regional targeting can only take place later in the spring, as vaccinations for at-risk groups and older age groups are in progress. The proposal will leave for a round of opinions on 13 April, after which the government will decide on changes to the regulation.

Why was the presentation of THL and STM different from the position of the expert group?

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen explains the difference by the fact that THL and STM looked at the issue partly from a different perspective than the expert group.

“KRAR has assessed the epidemiological side, while the THL group and the pharmaceutical wholesaler have assessed feasibility,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

The regional division has been demanded by the governing parties, especially the RKP and the Greens. It has caused pain downtown. The coronavirus is now most severe in Uusimaa and Southwest Finland.

Did political factors influence the performance of THL and STM?

Both Puumalainen and the director of THL Mika Salminen deny.

“I don’t recognize the political dimension here,” Puumalainen says.

“THL does not make policy on such matters,” says Salminen.

“These are evaluated by objective criteria with feasibility. It is one thing to assess the medical background, then we also need to look at how it can be done. ”

Government also decided on Wednesday to make changes to the coronavirus vaccine schedule. It is to be changed permanently as regards the order of vaccination of age groups.

Following vaccination of at-risk groups, social and health care coronary staff and the elderly, other people would be vaccinated throughout the country by age group, in descending order of age, as follows: first 60-69 years, then 50-59 years, 40-49 years, 30-39 aged 16 to 29 years.

The age order is not defined in the current vaccination regulation.

Advancing by age means that, at least for the time being, the government does not intend to prioritize any occupational group in the order of vaccination after the elderly, at-risk groups and SOTE staff caring for coronary patients have been vaccinated. Has been presented including requirementsthat police, rescue and defense personnel be given priority in vaccinations.

Correction 1.4. at 6.18pm: An earlier version of the news mentioned that the regional emphasis on vaccines would have been opposed by the center. The point has been changed to the form that it has caused pain in the center.