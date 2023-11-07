Vaccinations | Concern about running out of vaccines caused queues of up to two hours in Helsinki

The head doctor of the health stations hopes that people will follow the instructions in order to avoid overcrowding in the future.

Risk groups flu and corona vaccinations started on Monday in Helsinki in congested signs. Some people have been queuing for vaccinations for a considerable time on Tuesday as well.

The head physician of the health centers Timo Lukkarinen The city of Helsinki says that efforts have been made to prevent congestion by urging people to book a vaccination appointment at Maisa and avoid queuing in the first days

“People are worried that they will run out of vaccines. Many are also aware that the coronavirus is now on the move, so they want to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” says Lukkarinen.

“Some have had an appointment, but they have either canceled it in order to get the vaccination earlier or have come to wait in line despite the appointment. This has also contributed to the congestion,” he describes.

However, according to Lukkarinen, there is no reason to worry about the sufficiency of vaccines.

“We won’t receive some of Helsinki’s vaccines until a couple of weeks from now, so for the moment it might seem that there is a shortage of them when it is not possible to vaccinate everywhere at the same time. However, enough vaccines have been reserved”, Lukkarinen reassures.

of HS according to the information, there were particularly bad traffic jams on Monday Kivelä and Myllypuro. Lukkarinen says that the traffic jams continued in places on Tuesday as well.

Some of the people in risk groups have stood outside for more than two hours in line for vaccination.

Evening News reported on Tuesday that one or more people from the Myllypuro vaccination queue would have had to be taken away by ambulance. However, Lukkarinen has no information about the case.

“If there has been a bad feeling, the unit has tried to react to it and get help,” he commented.

“We do everything we can to avoid congestion, but of course we cannot decide how people act. However, we have tried to pick out from the queue, for example, people with poor mobility, for whom queuing is more difficult.”

Locker hopes that people would follow the instructions in order to avoid long waiting times.

“We hope that those who have the opportunity would use the appointment and come at the time they reserved,” he urges.

“For next week, we aim to open more appointments so that a larger proportion of people come with an appointment,” he adds.

You can book an appointment for vaccinations through Maisa, but there are only a limited number of appointments available. The rest of the vaccinations for risk groups are managed by waiting in line or at home by those who are covered by home care.