Vaccinations British study: 12-week vaccine interval helps to produce more antibodies than three-week – Finland switched to longer dose interval in February

A longer vaccination interval significantly increases the amount of antibodies in people over 80 years of age.

Finland the decision in February to extend the dose interval for the coronavirus vaccine to 12 weeks appears to be correct in the light of new study data.

According to a recent, as yet unreported, British study, a 12-week vaccine interval helps to produce more antibodies than a three-week vaccine interval. The study looked at the formation of antibodies in a vaccine developed by Biontech and Pfizer in people over 80 years of age.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham found that a longer period between the first and second doses of the vaccine helps to produce more antibodies.

The study compared immune system reactions in cases where the Pfizer vaccine was given every three or twelve weeks.

During the 12-week period, three and a half times more antibodies are formed than if the booster vaccine is given after only three weeks.

The investigation was reported by the news agency Reuters and the British, among others The Guardian -magazine.

Fresh the results of the British study have not yet been peer-reviewed. The study involved 175 people aged 80 to 99 years.

Antibodies are only one part of the immune system. In addition, vaccines form T cells that kill infected cells.

The researchers found that people at the three-week vaccine interval had more T cells than people at the twelve-week vaccine interval. However, T cell counts had leveled off three months after the first vaccine dose.

According to the researchers, it is not yet possible to draw conclusions from the study as to which group has better protection against the coronavirus.

In Finland switched to a 12-week vaccination interval in February on the recommendation of the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR). The decision was based on the goal of increasing vaccine coverage more rapidly and ensuring that as many people as possible received the first dose of vaccine.

Previously, KRAR had recommended a dosing interval of 21 to 28 days and, for specific reasons, a maximum of 42 days.

In Britain, the 12-week vaccination interval was switched as early as January. It was then that doctors criticized the decision as unscientific and unfair.

In March, it was reported that even the first dose of the vaccine provided adequate protection. Preliminary results show that the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine inhibits the severe form of the disease by 85% and Astra Zeneca by 94%.

“It seems that Finland’s strategy of giving a second dose 12 weeks after the first has come to the right place. This will quickly get as many people as possible covered by vaccination, ”Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare Taneli Puumalainen commented in March.