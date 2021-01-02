The vaccination marathon has started worldwide. More and more substances are approved – more and more people are vaccinated. In an international comparison, Germany currently only ranks 10th.

Berlin – worldwide they have Vaccinations against the coronavirus began. While the vaccination start in Germany is sometimes slow, other countries seem to have it better under control. Most of the vaccinations so far have been in Israel recorded. 7.44 doses per 100 people have already been administered there. Significantly more than in any other country in the world, according to a statistic of Our World in Data can be found.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus: Israel is currently vaccination world champion

In second place is Bahrain with 3.37. It follows as the leading European country that United Kingdom with 1.18 Cans. Germany lies with 0.09 administered doses per 100 people in 10th place in an international comparison. It is important when interpreting the figures that the doses administered are not counted here, but rather the doses administered. Usually two doses have to be injected to achieve immunization. The substance from Biontech and Pfizer *, which is approved in Germany, must also be administered in two doses.

Our data on COVID-19 vaccinations has been updated: https://t.co/03pQ8rRViP UPDATED

🇧🇭 Bahrain: 57k doses administered

🇵🇱 Poland: 14k

🇩🇰 Denmark: 13k

🇮🇹 Italy: 10k

🇧🇬 Bulgaria: 4k

🇴🇲 Oman: 3k NEW

🇭🇷 Croatia: 8k Per 100 people 👇 pic.twitter.com/Sn42UY9puW – Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) December 30, 2020

Coronavirus vaccinations: UK leads the way in Europe

Israel has made it its goal to vaccinate the population as soon as possible. As a relatively small country, it has an advantage over Germany. But there was also speculation Israel would simply pay more than the EU and get more vaccine faster.

Great Britain is likely to be the fastest in a European comparison because a vaccine was approved there earliest. The Biontech vaccine * was approved by the authorities on December 2nd. The first vaccination took place on December 8th.

Germany did not allow the substance until December 21st. The first vaccination took place on December 26th. Great Britain's lead should therefore soon be put into perspective. In total in Germany so far 78,109 vaccinations given, as from the numbers of the Vaccination rate monitoring of the Robert Koch Institute. 37,273 people were vaccinated within one day (data as of December 30, 11 a.m.).