The world is currently asking the one central question: When will a corona vaccine be released that will end the pandemic? Now there seems to be a breakthrough.

Hamm – The new infections with the Coronavirus* go hand in hand with the hotspots in Germany. The end of the pandemic is far from in sight. Wearing masks is now normal – at least for most of them. The hoped-for salvation thanks to one Vaccine is a long time coming – until now. It seems a new one breakthrough to give like Calf* writes.

The world is longingly waiting for a corona vaccine. More than a million Coronavirus sufferers have died so far. In Germany alone there were more than 331,132 infected people (as of October 13, 2020). A curfew was set up in Hamm on Tuesday*. Researchers have been hard at work on one since around the New Year vaccine against that Coronavirus. The World Health Organization currently counts 193 vaccine projects.

Corona vaccine: Breakthrough at Biontech – vaccinations possible in winter

The success? Manageable. To AstraZeneca Another big pharmaceutical company had an important one Vaccine study interrupt. Like the US drug maker Johnson & Johnson announced that the study on Monday temporarily because of an unresolved issue illness stopped on a subject.

Particularly bitter: The US company originally belonged to the very group of which the EU Commission has drawn hundreds of millions Vaccine doses secured because only one dose would be enough. Others, however, require a second vaccination. Does salvation come from Germany of all places? The city of Bochum would be happy, it is on the way to the risk area*.

How ntv reported the newly developed Vaccine BNT162b2 of the pharmaceutical company Biontech very successfully completed in clinical studies. The Mass production have already started, the final application for approval has already been applied for. It is said that one is on the verge of “putting an end to this pandemic”.

Of the Vaccine is now being examined in the so-called rolling review process in Amsterdam. Had already in April Biontech as the first German company to receive approval to receive clinical studies. Around 37,000 participants have now been included in the study, 28,000 of whom have already received the second dose.

How does a possible corona vaccine affect everyday life? © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

Of the Corona vaccine BNT162b2 have “an excellent profile”, says Biontech boss Ugur Sahin in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. In addition, you are “slowly approaching the home straight,” said Sahin.

First Corona vaccinations could already start in winter – regardless of the flu vaccinations recommended by experts. And that without a long start-up phase. “If all the horses finish, we’ll be way too much vaccine have “, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

Corona vaccine: Biontech expects 350 million corona vaccine doses by summer 2021

Only had in September Biontech took over the premises of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis with 300 highly qualified employees in order to start the production of the Corona vaccine to expand. Biontech plans with 100 million Corona vaccination doses later this year, 250 million more are to follow in the first half of 2021.

Will everyday life then return to Germany and throw the mouth and nose protection in the trash? The Robert Koch Institute is dampening initial expectations. Even with the introduction of the Corona vaccine everyday life will initially remain restricted, it says in the new RKI strategy paper.

The vaccination is “an important part of fighting pandemic”. Nevertheless, measures would have to be adapted to the respective risk. * wa.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

