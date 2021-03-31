Vaccinations Adverse reactions to coronary vaccines are reported more sensitively than other vaccines: almost 1,250 adverse reaction reports in Finland

By Tuesday, Fimea had handled fifty reports of coronary vaccine-related side effects in which the patient had died. The majority of them had an illness explaining death even before vaccination.

Finns report the effects of coronary vaccines clearly more actively than the consequences of standard influenza vaccinations.

Data from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) show that about 890,000 people in Finland have now received the first vaccine and more than 88,000 have received the second dose. Of these, Fimea has registered a total of about 1,250 adverse reaction reports.

The majority of reports are from people of working age, and four common symptoms have been reported as side effects: fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. They have also caused some sick leave.

Head of the Pharmacovigilance Unit Liisa Näveri Fimea says the notification threshold has now been clearly lower than in other vaccinations.

“This is because the whole pandemic has been very exceptional. It has been monitored very actively, and everyone also monitors their own condition very closely, ”he says.

“Vaccines have now been developed and introduced on a very fast schedule, and they are being looked at really closely.”

Vaccinations are thus under a huge loophole, and the bar is low in terms of what is reported.

Short one third of the side effects are classified as serious, but this does not mean, according to Näver, that they are medically serious cases. The notifier may consider the adverse reaction to be serious even if the official criteria for a serious adverse reaction are not met.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still investigating the possible link between Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine and rare blood clotting problems.

“In these rare cases, antibodies that activate platelets and an uncontrolled clotting reaction have been reported. It is not yet known what triggers the formation of these antibodies. A possible link to the vaccine has also not yet been established. Investigations are ongoing, ”says Näveri.

About the news As a result, there were more reports of suspected vascular thrombosis, bleeding or bruising in Finland after receiving the coronary vaccine.

By Tuesday, Fimea had handled fifty reports of coronary vaccine-related side effects in which the patient had died. According to Fimea, two patients had received Moderna, five had Astra Zeneca and the remaining 43 had received Pfizer and Biontech vaccines.

The majority of them already had an explanatory disease before death, or it was considered to be related to the underlying diseases or their complications. More information is expected on the part, Fimea says.