Vaccination is progressing faster in Germany. What will life look like for those who have been vaccinated in the future? There will be transitional regulations, comments Mike Schier.

Munich – The bad news: Corona is far from over. The good: The vaccination is now making good progress. Both factors together ensure that a sensitive debate begins about what vaccinated people are allowed to do in the future. First of all: These are not “privileges”, but simply basic rights. Therefore, further restrictions, contact bans (and actually also curfews) can no longer be justified with full protection against Corona. Why shouldn’t someone who has been vaccinated go to a restaurant with other people who have been vaccinated?

Coronavirus: Bavaria has lifted the quarantine for those who have been vaccinated

Nevertheless, the debate will be difficult: Firstly, in the next few months not everyone who has to wait more or less desperately for a vaccination will understand when others are already back with their old lives. Especially since the younger, healthier have to be patient, who renounced a lot in the past year almost only out of solidarity with the risk groups. Second, there is still no vaccination perspective for the children, which calls for clarification by the summer holidays at the latest. Bavaria has lifted the quarantine for those who have been vaccinated – it would be absurd if children had to be quarantined but their parents did not.

Ultimately, only transitional regulations will help in the transition period. Greater hygiene, masks and distance – most of them have got used to it, for better or for worse. Negative tests should serve as an entry ticket, in the future also for restaurants and culture. Yet it is not so far. But we have to talk about it now so that there will soon be well-thought-out corona regulations. For a change.