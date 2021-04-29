Vaccinations According to THL, vaccine deliveries could start targeting the worst areas in a couple of weeks – If the epidemic continues to subside, no area will meet the targeting criteria

In mid-April, a regulation came into force allowing vaccination deliveries to be focused on the most difficult epidemic areas, as long as the elderly and at-risk groups have been vaccinated. On Wednesday, only three of Finland’s hospital districts barely met the criteria for regional allocation.

Coronary vaccines could start targeting in May in week 19, says a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio.

Based on the infection rates in hospital districts, it seems that targeting may not be necessary.

The targeting is based on an amendment to the vaccination regulation made in mid-April, according to which it is possible to temporarily target corona vaccinations where the coronavirus situation is more serious than elsewhere in the country.

According to the decree, THL must distribute Moderna vaccine deliveries to Finland and one third of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine deliveries to those hospital districts that have had at least 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants during the 14 days prior to the distribution of vaccine deliveries.

In addition to the population, the vaccination rates in the priority areas shall take into account, with equal weight, the number of infections and special medical care diagnosed in the area during the 14 days prior to the distribution of the vaccines.

Regulation entered into force on 19 April, when targeting could not yet begin.

Regional targeting requires that at-risk groups and those over 70 years of age have had access to the first dose of vaccine. Targeting should not prevent or delay a person from receiving a booster vaccine.

Nearly 90 percent of people over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Due to their illness, Finns at risk have generally been vaccinated in approximately two weeks, Kontio says.

“Sure, not all hospital districts are at that point, but still the majority,” Kontio says.

Last in weeks, the epidemic has faded rapidly in areas where regional emphasis on vaccines was initially advocated.

With the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in early April asked for opinions proposal to change the vaccination schedule, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta supported the emphasis on vaccinations.

On Thursday, the incidence rate of the coronavirus was close to one hundred only in the hospital districts of Åland, Southwest Finland and Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus). The figures for THL and HS differ slightly, as HS calculates the incidence according to the reporting date, THL usually according to the test date.

If the epidemic continues to fade, no hospital districts will meet the criteria for regional targeting anymore. How likely is it that vaccines will ultimately not be targeted regionally?

“I can not say. I hope no targeting is needed, because then it means the incidence is less than a hundred everywhere, and that’s a good thing. ”

There would only be three weeks for targeting, as the change in the vaccination regulation is valid until the end of May. Kontio thinks that the validity of the amendment to the regulation will not be extended, as vaccinations are already well under way at the beginning of June.

Pfizer and Biontech ‘s vaccine is not among the vaccines to be targeted because its distribution system is more complex than the others.

Astra Zeneca would not be of much use in targeting, as it is only used in people over 65 years of age, more than 60% of whom have already received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

About 35,000–40,000 modern vaccines arrive in Finland every week, but some of them also go to other doses of the vaccine for those who have already received one dose of the vaccine.