Vaccination against coronavirus infection by the Russian “Sputnik V” in Argentina starts on Tuesday, December 29, the drug was delivered to all provinces of the country, reports “RIA News”…

First of all, it is planned to vaccinate doctors who work in intensive care units. They can be vaccinated directly at the workplace.

Provincial authorities have launched online registration for the vaccine. Hundreds of thousands of people have already expressed their desire to be vaccinated.

As noted by the country’s Minister of Health Guinness Gonzalez, vaccination starts throughout the country at 9.00 (15.00 Moscow time).

In addition, Argentina expects the delivery of additional doses of the Russian vaccine in January and February (5 and 14 million, respectively) in order to vaccinate all doctors, people over 60, security personnel. Vaccination is voluntary.

The first batch of Sputnik V, which consists of 300 thousand doses, was delivered to Argentina on December 24. Argentine media have called the plane with the vaccine “the flight of hope.”

On the same day, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for supplying the vaccine. He also said that vaccination with the Russian drug in the country will begin on December 29.