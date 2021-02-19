Vaccination with the Russian drug against the coronavirus Sputnik V began in the Bolivarian Republic on Thursday, February 18.

This was announced by President Nicolas Maduro. The speech of the head of state was broadcast on his official YouTube channel.

Maduro called the start of vaccination a historic day for Venezuela, and Sputnik V was the safest vaccine in the world.

According to the leader of the republic, the doctor Glendy Rivero from the city of Los Tekes in the state of Miranda was the first in the country.

On February 18, the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine also arrived in Paraguay. According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination in the country will begin on February 22.