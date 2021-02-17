Some doctors and nurses do not want to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Are the doubts justified?

BERLIN taz | Robert Frantz has been working for a few months (Name changed, the editor.) on the Covid ward of a Berlin hospital. He has seen people die, infected himself in the hospital. Now Frantz should get his first vaccination – with AstraZeneca. “If I take it now, then I’ll have gambled away my vaccination joker,” says the young doctor. So he will not be vaccinated for the time being and is waiting for Biontech or Moderna to be vaccinated again in his clinic.

He’s not the only one who is skeptical of the British-Swedish vaccine. At the weekend in Saarland, 54 percent of 200 people registered for a vaccination did not show up for a “special vaccination in the medical field” without canceling the appointment, complained the Saarland Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU). The vaccine distribution is ultimately not a “request concert”. And also from other vaccination centers in Germany, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is already being administered, there are reports of skepticism and even rejection.

The virologist Christian Drosten considers the concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine to be completely unfounded and spoke out in the NDR info podcast for a wide use of the preparation. “It would be a completely wrong idea to wait with a vaccination until an updated Biontech vaccine is available,” said the virologist and emphasized: “The vaccine from AstraZeneca is very good.” Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) also underlined, AstraZeneca -Vaccine is safe, he would be vaccinated with it himself. Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chairman of the World Medical Association, on the other hand, shows “an understanding of medical staff who do not want to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine”. The lower effectiveness could not be discussed away, he said Rheinische Post.

In fact, according to the data so far, the AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective than the other two vaccines approved in Germany from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. Their effectiveness rate is around 95 percent, that of AstraZeneca is officially stated at around 70 percent. When it comes to efficacy, however, many think that the AstraZeneca vaccine only works for 7 out of 10 people who are vaccinated, and 3 not. But that is a mistake. The value merely expresses the difference in the number of symptomatic courses in the vaccinated and non-vaccinated study participants. All vaccines approved on the market have in common that they reliably protect against severe courses. In the studies, not one fully vaccinated person was hospitalized for Covid-19, and not a single one died.

The fact that the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) generally recommended the vaccine from AstraZeneca at the end of January, but only for people under 65. Italy and Spain even only spoke about its use in humans, may also have contributed to the widespread uncertainty 55 years. On the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU had approved the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford for all over 18-year-olds.

The reason for the hesitant attitude of the Stiko: The effectiveness in older people is not sufficiently proven because not enough data was available. Spain and Italy also apparently found the number of subjects over 55 to be insufficient. “But that doesn’t mean that the vaccine doesn’t work in older people,” emphasizes Sandra Ciesek, chief virologist at the Frankfurt Hospital.

Less effective with the South Africa mutation

The Berlin doctor mentioned at the beginning has by no means given up on these doubts about the effectiveness. He very much believes that the AstraZeneca vaccine also provides good protection against the type of virus that has prevailed in Germany so far. But he had a certain immunization from his infection a few months ago. That is why he was not vaccinated with Biontech at the beginning of January like other colleagues, but was only asked now. “The effectiveness of AstraZeneca against the South African variant should be only 10 percent,” the clinician explains his decision against the vaccination. In the hospital in particular, he would come into contact with mutations.

In fact, a clinical study showed that the AstraZeneca preparation probably provides less protection against moderate courses of Covid-19 in a variant initially discovered in South Africa. As a result, South Africa suspended the introduction of vaccines. Virologist Ciesek thinks this is premature. Around 2,000 people were involved in that study – too few to make any clear statements. AstraZeneca also worked against serious illnesses with this variant. For Germany, the variant from Great Britain is currently much more relevant. Their share makes up around a fifth. Drosten considers the variant from Great Britain (B.1.1.7) to be much more relevant for Germany. Their share is growing in this country. According to Drosten’s state of knowledge, B.1.1.7 does not mean any disadvantage for the protective effect of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The Association of Resident Doctors warned against denigrating the Astrazeneca vaccine. Like the other vaccines from Moderna and Biontech, this is “an elementary building block on the way out of the pandemic,” said the chairman of the Virchowbund, Dirk Heinrich. Anyone who badly talks about the product “for reasons of populism and self-expression” by doubting its effectiveness and advising medical staff against vaccination “is complicit in it if the lockdown lasts longer than necessary and especially the elderly continue to get Covid-19 to die”.