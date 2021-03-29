Health Sciences students and teachers lined up in Valladolid on Wednesday during the resumption of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Nacho Gallego / EFE

In the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca there are doubts, nerves and a lot of uncertainty. But, after three days, the rejection of the serum is being “anecdotal”, coincide both the health ministries and nursing societies and unions consulted by EL PAÍS. The only autonomy that has provided data is the Valencian Community: there, before the stoppage with this drug, the refusal to receive it was around 1.8%. On Wednesday, when inoculations resumed again, only 1% declined to get it.

The rejection of the injection was the side effect that many experts feared most after the crisis that this drug has suffered. It all began in the week of March 8, when some European countries and five autonomous communities began to paralyze batches of the vaccine by detecting thrombotic events after the injection. Spain canceled vaccinations on Monday, March 15, pending an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The conclusions came four days later. The agency reported that, in general, there were no more thrombi after the puncture than in the general population. Two very strange types were somewhat more frequent: disseminated intravascular coagulation and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, of which slightly more than one case per million vaccinated people were detected. The EMA found no relationship to the AstraZeneca drug, but could not rule it out either. The recommendation, in any case, was to continue with the injections, since the benefits far outweighed the possible risks.

All this mess coincided with the death of a teacher after vaccination in Marbella. The autopsy ruled out a link between the drug and death. But the confidence of the public suffered. A YouGov survey of a thousand people showed that 52% of Spaniards considered the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical vaccine unsafe, twice as much as before the crisis.

But this insecurity is being solved with information, according to the nursing professionals consulted. Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Nursing Council, sums it up: “The news about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine does not seem to have caused animosity or suspicion from the population. The Primary Care nurses tell us that they are not encountering rejection, except for some isolated and unrepresentative case. Yes, there are more questions or queries that nurses usually solve. In Madrid, for example, the teachers who had to be vaccinated are calling their health centers to make a telephone consultation with their nurse to ask for advice on whether they should be vaccinated or not. Once they are explained about thrombi and that such a risk exists, for example, in many common medications doubts are dispelled. So in this sense, no delays or problems are foreseen ”. These same conclusions are shared by the Satse nursing union, the National Association of Nursing and Vaccines, the Madrid Society of Family and Community Nursing, as well as most of the autonomous communities consulted by this newspaper.

Abelina Mateos, 55, went to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid this Friday with “fear”. You have diabetes and other illnesses that make you wonder about the AstraZeneca vaccine. “If I could choose, I would opt for Pfizer’s,” says this mathematics teacher from a school in the Community of Madrid. Despite the concern, Mateos did not want to miss the opportunity to get vaccinated, because, as he explains, later there may not be enough vaccines. Mateos was summoned only 24 hours in advance and the woman admits that she is surprised by how quickly they have contacted her to receive the puncture.

Several people wait at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to get vaccinated this Wednesday. Marta Fernández Jara / Europa Press

The desire to get vaccinated is affecting the possible reserves of many people. Thanks to the information work, underlines Alda Recas, president of the Madrid Nursing Association. She works in a teaching center where 250 teachers have to be vaccinated. “There are many doubts, uncertainties and hoaxes. Although there is a lot of information available, not everyone has access to the good information. Many teachers feared that they would be inoculated with the coronavirus, when this is not the case, “he says. On the basis of explaining that the benefits outweigh the risks, the vast majority of those who had doubts have decided to get vaccinated at their center. Of the 250, there are three who have not listened to their explanations and have declined the vaccine.

Carmen Pérez, 59, went to the appointment with some suspicion, but without doubts. He barely felt the prick: “A normal needle causes you more pain,” he jokes. Pérez, who is also a teacher in an educational center in the capital, now wishes to regain normalcy and finally meet again with her parents, whom she has not seen for a year. Understand that you cannot choose a vaccine. “Otherwise it would be chaos,” he reasons. “These things are being studied, and we all run the same risk as when they gave us the vaccine as children”, ditch.

Although there is hardly any rejection, it is difficult to start the machinery again, redo schedules and call people a day in advance. “There are those who cannot attend, but make an appointment another day,” explain sources from the autonomous communities. The pace is being slow: on Friday, just over 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca and, at the same time, 170,000 of Pfizer were injected, according to the latest vaccination report from the Ministry of Health. The speed with the Anglo-Swedish serum was already lower before the stop: there are still almost a million doses of AstraZeneca in storage.