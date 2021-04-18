All over 60-year-olds in Lower Saxony could soon be vaccinated; appointments for this start at the end of April.

Hanover – People over 60 in Lower Saxony can have an appointment for a vaccination by phone or online from the end of April. Therefore, according to the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health, a vaccination weekend will take place on April 24th and 25th for those over 70-year-olds who are currently still on the waiting list. The ministry recommends that all those over 70 make an appointment before the vaccination weekend. From April 26th it will be the turn of the over 60s. The vaccine is used by the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca; according to experts, the drug is very suitable for people over 60 years of age.

At present, 216,000 doses of the vaccine would be inoculated in Lower Saxony every week, with a target of 35,000 per day. "The pandemic situation is still challenging, also in Lower Saxony. The vaccinations against the virus are the way out of the pandemic. It is therefore important to join forces to ensure that the vaccination campaign is advanced and accelerated even further, "said Lower Saxony Health Minister Daniela Behrens.