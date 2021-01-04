How do our European neighbors organize their vaccination campaign? In London (United Kingdom), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set an ambitious target. “So far, a million Britons have already received an injection. The vaccination campaign will accelerate again, tomorrow [lundi 4 janvier] a second vaccine will be administered, that of Oxford and AstraZeneca, 530,000 doses are already available“, explains Matthieu Boisseau live from London.



In Italy, the vaccination campaign starts with the health personnel. “Of the 84,000 people already vaccinated in Italy, 90% are health professionals“, explains journalist Alban Mikoczy live from Rome (Italy). The others vaccinated are residents ofEhpad. The campaign is organized in part by the Italian army, which is responsible for stock management and distribution to major cities. In Germany, the government has chosen to set up “vaccinodromes“.”More than 400 large vaccination centers in concert halls, exhibition halls, prepared since November have helped to vaccinate in one week, 239,000 people“, explains journalist Laurent Desbonnets live from Berlin (Germany).