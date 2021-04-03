ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The vaccination campaign in Germany is slow. So why not get vaccinated abroad? That should already happen in Russia.

Moscow – In the corona pandemic *, vaccination tourism is developing. Like the Moscow correspondent of the daily News reports that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine “Sputnik V” is apparently easy to get for foreigners. She quotes from Russian media reports about the offer of the well-known Moscow department store “GUM”.

Sputnik V * is also one of these offers. An Italian bought it there and then put it on record: “When I came to the GUM, they didn’t even ask me whether I was Russian or not. They just asked if I have a passport. I filled out a questionnaire and was vaccinated afterwards. “

The man from Italy * received this special permit because his wife is Russian. “My friend from London got vaccinated here and I want it too,” she said to journalists.

Vaccination tourism in corona pandemic: “Travel agencies are ready to vaccinate foreigners”

Politicians do not want to know anything about it officially. Aleksej Kuznetsov from the Russian Ministry of Health presented the daily NewsAccording to the report, it is clear: “Vaccinating our citizens has top priority.” Entry into Russia is not yet permitted without a valid reason.

Russian television, on the other hand, recently reported that people from Germany * were allowed to re-enter Russia. That obviously arouses desires. With special regulations, smaller travel companies have already tried to offer holiday offers with vaccinations in Russia, as have large Russian travel agencies, reports the daily News.

“The travel agencies and medical centers are ready to vaccinate foreigners,” quoted Dmitrij Gorin from the Association of Russian Travel Agents. As early as April 5th, an unnamed Norwegian travel company wanted to offer “vaccination prices” from Germany to Moscow, specifically: “Medical short trips with special permission”. The corona vaccine * is vaccinated in a Russian private clinic.

Corona vaccine Sputnik V for the EU: Pharmaceutical company wants to produce vaccine in Bavaria

The Federal Foreign Office continues to classify Russia as a corona risk area. Returnees from there would therefore first have to be quarantined.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently examining an application for approval of Sputnik V in the EU. EMA experts are expected in Russia in April to assess the production and storage of the vaccine. The Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm plans to produce the vaccine in Illertissen, Bavaria, from June or July. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA