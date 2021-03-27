ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Will there be summer vacation 2021 in the coronavirus pandemic, and if so, in what form? More and more travel destinations depend on Germany for vaccinations – including two island states.

Munich / Seychelles – It is one of many constants in the corona pandemic: In Germany there is a lively discussion about where the Germans could bring the insidious corona virus to Germany from. And much less about where citizens from the Federal Republic of Germany carry the virus variants of Covid-19. After all, Corona doesn’t know any nationalities.

So banal, so clear. And yet the topic could soon get a boost when it approaches summer and (in the best case) vacation 2021. Insofar as this is possible. Maybe limited. One does not know. At least it is noticeable that more and more holiday destinations in Germany are hopelessly depending on the speed of corona vaccinations and are leaving them behind.

Summer vacation 2021 in the coronavirus pandemic: Much higher vaccination rate in vacation destinations than in Germany

Above all Israel in the Middle East, which – as of March 25 – had more than 60 percent of its 8.9 million inhabitants vaccinated against the corona virus once and around 54 percent of its citizens twice. According to the table of ZDF today On the basis of “Our World Data” from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Israel administered 1,144 doses of vaccine per 1000 inhabitants on that Thursday.

In Germany at the same time there were just 145 vaccination doses per 1000 inhabitants and an initial vaccination rate of just over ten percent. There were voices that the vaccination turbo should finally be ignited – especially from Bavaria.

Country: At least first vaccination against Corona / proportion of the population: Vaccination doses administered per 1000 inhabitants: Israel 60.2% 1144 Seychelles 64.2% 961 Maldives no information 421 Germany 10.1% 145

Source: Our World Data, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at ZDFheute, as of March 26th

Israel, on the other hand, is just one example of efficiency: In the meantime, for example, two dreamy holiday destinations in the Indian Ocean have left the Federal Republic far behind. Admittedly, these are much smaller island states. And yet progress is much faster in the Seychelles on the east coast of Africa and in the Maldives south of India.

Summer vacation 2021 in the coronavirus pandemic: privileges for vaccinated people?

As of March 23, the Seychelles had vaccinated more than 64 percent of its 100,000 inhabitants once and around a third of its citizens twice against the virus and its mutants. In the Maldives (around 530,000 inhabitants) – as of March 25 – 461 vaccine doses per 1000 inhabitants were inoculated.

While Germany is deep in the third corona wave, which according to scientists from the TU Berlin could last into July, the question of privileges for vaccinated people should soon arise. Especially with summer holidays and travel in 2021. For example, the Italian region and holiday island of Sardinia is thinking openly about it.

And so a situation can arise in which people in (or on) holiday destinations in particular have concerns because the population there has been vaccinated – but not many potential tourists from Germany. (pm)