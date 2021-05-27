ofCindy Boden shut down

Is there enough vaccine for everyone in the summer? How and when are children and adolescents vaccinated? The vaccination summit on Thursday will deal with such questions. News ticker.

On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) and the prime ministers of the federal states will meet for the vaccination summit.

Thematically, it should be about Corona * vaccinations for schoolchildren, vaccination logistics and the vaccination certificate.

There are still unanswered questions on all topics, but there are also controversies.

This news ticker for the vaccination summit is continuously updated.

Berlin – May 27th is vaccination summit day in Germany, because many questions about corona vaccinations are still open. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the 16 prime ministers therefore come together for a video conference. As usual, a press conference is planned to follow the deliberations from 2 p.m.

Three major topics are on the agenda:

Vaccinations for students

the digital vaccination certificate

vaccination logistics in summer

Vaccination summit on Thursday with Merkel: wait for the Stiko recommendation for children’s vaccination?

No corona vaccine has yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for people under the age of 16. But a decision on the approval of the Biontech / Pfizer * corona vaccine for older children is conceivable this week. That is why the heads of government want to be prepared. The federal and state health ministers are striving to offer children and adolescents from the age of twelve a vaccination offer by the end of August.

But the topic is controversial: Federal Health Minister * Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke out in favor of including children and adolescents in the vaccination campaign – even if there was no corresponding recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). Stiko member Rüdiger von Kries commented in the RBB skeptical about a general vaccination recommendation for children and adolescents.

The reason for this is the unclear risk of a corona vaccination in children. At the moment, “nothing” is known about the side effects of corona vaccinations in children, said von Kries. “If the risk is unclear, I cannot foresee at the moment that there will be a vaccination recommendation for a general vaccination,” he said. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announce that his country will adhere to the recommendations of the Stiko. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Linke *) also pleaded for waiting for the stiko to be determined.

There is also discussion of where students could be vaccinated quickly. There are also unanswered questions about the debate as to whether federal states that are more likely to start their summer holidays should also be supplied with vaccines for young people first.

Corona vaccination summit in Germany: the digital vaccination certificate is coming

In addition, the digital vaccination certificate is now in the starting blocks. EU countries and the EU Parliament recently agreed on details of a Europe-wide certificate * to prove corona vaccinations, tests and survived Covid-19 diseases. However, Germany is still faced with the challenge of providing this electronic proof to those who have already been vaccinated. General practitioners already fear the bureaucratic effort that this entails.

Prime ministers push for vaccine replenishment – consultations at the vaccination summit with Merkel

Because more vaccine is now being delivered than at the beginning of the year, the vaccination campaign in Germany has recently gained momentum. According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 14.8 percent are already fully vaccinated, 40.8 percent at least once (As of May 26, 12.50 p.m.). But the news that Biontech will reduce the delivery volume of its corona vaccine in the coming weeks is clouding the mood somewhat.

CDU boss Armin Laschet had already asked the federal government before the vaccination summit to procure sufficient vaccine for the summer. The vaccination campaign will only continue as long as supplies are being made. The federal government must “do everything to ensure that there are no dents or failures in summer.”

The Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD *), also wants more reliability in vaccine distribution: “Above all, we need more transparency and reliability around the quantitative and fair distribution of vaccines according to the population key per federal state.” “To urgently provide more vaccine for the vaccination centers and the resident doctors, especially if all vaccination priorities are to be lifted by June 7th,” said Dreyer. If additional groups of doctors, such as company doctors, were included in the campaign, additional vaccine would have to be made available. (cibo / dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.