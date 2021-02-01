B.and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), despite the delivery bottlenecks for the vaccines against the coronavirus, is keeping the promise to be able to offer every citizen a vaccination offer by the end of the summer. The “statement that we can make a vaccination offer to every citizen by the end of the third quarter” could “be maintained,” said Merkel after the vaccination summit of the federal government, states and the pharmaceutical industry on Monday in Berlin.

This promise will apply even if the two pharmaceutical manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Curevac, contrary to expectations, do not receive approval for the vaccines they have developed, said Merkel. In this case, too, the 73 million adult people in this country could be offered a vaccination, the vaccines are not intended for children. Should other manufacturers join in, there would be a larger range.

In order to be able to plan the vaccinations better, the federal and state governments now wanted to set up a “national vaccination plan”, she announced. The upcoming deliveries of vaccines should be listed there “to the best of our knowledge”. The aim is “to give more security as to how the invitation management can take place for the people,” said Merkel. The federal and state governments now have “predictability”.

For Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller, this is progress. The now agreed national vaccination plan is very important to the federal states and local authorities, said the SPD politician. They needed more clarity about what could be inoculated and when and in what quantities so that they could prepare for it in good time with regard to space, staff and their invitation system. “It is a very important step that we are now turning to this more specifically,” said Müller.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also welcomed the establishment of a national vaccination plan. The plan will represent a “common platform” that should ensure “as much predictability as possible”. A “precise planning” of the upcoming vaccine deliveries is not possible, said Söder. The manufacturers could only promise their delivery quantities for a full quarter because there are “too many variables involved” in production and delivery.

Merkel cites “good reasons” for slowing the pace

The Chancellor defended the European approach to vaccine procurement and appealed for understanding of the current pace. The way was slower in some places, she said. “But I think there are also good reasons why he was slower.”

Merkel justified the slower vaccination rate in Germany compared to other countries, among other things, with the fact that, for example, production capacities in Europe are limited compared to the USA, that the EU had long negotiated liability issues and, moreover, had not decided on an emergency approval of vaccines. “For good reasons: It’s also about trust.” In addition, the recommended intervals between the first and second vaccination have been decided and in other countries, such as Israel, there is a different way of handling data.

Merkel quoted a representative from Biontech from the deliberations. He said: “More money would not have brought more capacity.” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides also defended the appointment. At the summit, Kyriakides declared that we acted together with the 27 EU countries and concluded the best possible contracts with the manufacturers.

In the second quarter, Germany is to receive more vaccination doses – without guarantees

One thing is clear: vaccine quantities will remain scarce in the first quarter. “In the first quarter there is no more vaccine – that’s for sure,” said Söder. Only in the course of the year should the delivery quantities increase significantly. This emerges from an overview by the Federal Ministry of Health, which was already disseminated in the run-up to the vaccination summit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Michael Müller (SPD), Governing Mayor of Berlin, talk to Sierk Pötting, from Biontech

After 18.3 million vaccine doses in the current first quarter, according to a current estimate, 77.1 million doses could follow in the second quarter and 126.6 million doses from various manufacturers in the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter it could be another 100.2 million cans. The estimate is based on contracts entered into and planned agreements, as well as expected approval dates for some vaccines. Söder emphasized that the companies had made commitments for the quarters, but did not give any firm guarantees.

In view of the shortage, Söder appealed to the patience of the population. The next six months will be “another real challenge for people’s patience,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister after the vaccination summit. He admitted that Germany had fallen behind other countries in terms of vaccinations: “We will not catch up with the others, but we can do much better.”

Söder praised the fact that Merkel had made vaccination a “top priority”, also with regard to the European Union. But this is meant as recognition, he emphasized when asked, and “no other way”.

Federal government: five million vaccinations per week feasible

The federal government also considers five million corona vaccinations per week to be possible at a later date. “The limiting factor here is currently the availability of the vaccine,” says the Ministry of Health’s paper for the vaccination summit, according to Reuters.

As soon as the 50,000 resident doctors can also vaccinate, “according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), more than 5,000,000 vaccinations per week” will be carried out. However, the change to the second phase of the national vaccination strategy only makes sense if a sufficient amount of vaccines that can be stored in practices are available, which are sufficient for at least three million vaccinations per week.