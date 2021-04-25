B.and and countries want to advise on this Monday which basic freedoms can be regained by people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have recovered from Covid-19 disease. According to a key issues paper by the Federal Ministry of Justice for the vaccination summit, they should be exempt from contact restrictions, for example at private meetings. In addition, test obligations before travel and obligations to quarantine after trips should be dispensed with. Tests should also be omitted when visiting shops or cultural institutions. However, the obligation to wear mouth and nose protection and to adhere to the distance rules in public should remain in place for the time being.

The German City and Municipal Association as well as several politicians had previously called for the fully vaccinated to be exempted from individual provisions of the amended Infection Protection Act, which came into force on the weekend. In addition, politicians as well as medical professional organizations said that the vaccination sequence would soon have to be abolished in view of the expected higher supply of vaccines.

“Those who are vaccinated must have more freedom.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) called for more vaccination doses to be made available for companies and families. “We need company vaccinations, we need family vaccinations,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The reason is that there is a high risk of infection in companies and families. The prioritization according to age and occupational groups as well as clinical pictures made sense at the beginning, “but now it is increasingly developing into a time obstacle”.

In response to the debate about granting freedom rights to vaccinated and convalescent people, the CSU leader said that if someone was vaccinated, he could claim his rights from the state again. This should now be done “well staggered in time”. The early lifting of restrictions is also an incentive to get vaccinated. “Those who are vaccinated must have more freedom.”

The “Bild am Sonntag” said Söder, the vaccination bureaucracy prevents success in vaccination. He suggested that “pupils aged 16 and over” should be vaccinated more. Among young people, “the incidence is highest”. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) had announced that the vaccination plan would not be relaxed until June on Thursday.

The federal government has meanwhile announced that it will help India, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced through her spokesman that she would prepare “a support mission as soon as possible”. The Ministry of Defense is examining the delivery of a mobile oxygen production facility to India and the transport of relief supplies. One is working “with high pressure” on it, said a spokesman. India again reported a high level of new infections on Sunday, the number of which was given as almost 350,000. According to the Ministry of Health, 2,767 infected people died.