On Friday at a vaccination summit in Baden-Württemberg, the further procedure for vaccinations was determined. The Southwest expects 300,000 doses of vaccine per week in April.

Stuttgart – So far, the vaccinations in Baden-Württemberg have been rather slow. One of the reasons for this was that not enough vaccine was available. However, the Ministry of Health expects 300,000 vaccine doses per week in April. The procedure was determined on Friday, April 16, at a vaccination summit between Health Minister Manfred Lucha (Greens) and over 70 guests, including doctors and health care representatives. From Monday, April 19, people over 60 can also make an appointment – both in the vaccination centers and with the general practitioners. As BW24 * reports, The vaccination summit took place in Baden-Württemberg today: For whom there are now dates.

Since the beginning of April also vaccinate family doctors in Baden-Württemberg